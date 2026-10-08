How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 10/8/2026
Financial markets experienced sharp reversals on Thursday; technology stock losses outweighed broader market gains
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Some sharp reversals kept financial markets unsteady, as oil prices rose and U.S. stock indexes swung.
The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Thursday, its second straight loss after setting an all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1% after flipping between gains and losses through the day. The Nasdaq composite fell 1.3%. Drops for technology stocks overshadowed gains for the majority of the S&P 500.
The bond market was even more unsettled, as yields jumped in the morning before dropping in the afternoon. Oil prices had their own swings as the price of Brent topped $104 per barrel.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 36.41 points, or 0.5%, to 7,765.36.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.77 points, or 0.1%, to 51,231.64.
The Nasdaq composite fell 345.35 points, or 1.3%, to 27,193.34.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.92 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,794.13.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 42.64 points, or 0.6%.
The Dow is up 54.68 points, or 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 2.48 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 38.77 points, or 1.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 919.86 points, or 13.4%.
The Dow is up 3,168.35 points, or 6.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,951.35 points, or 17%.
The Russell 2000 is up 312.22 points, or 12.6%.
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