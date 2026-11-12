How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 11/12/2026

The U.S. stock market shook, but it largely absorbed big swings for Nvidia and oil prices and finished with relatively modest losses.

After dropping nearly 1% at the start of Thursday’s trading, the S&P 500 erased all the loss before finishing with a dip of 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.4%.

Nvidia’s stock initially plunged 14% following the resignation of its CEO, Jensen Huang. But it quickly halved its loss, while other AI chip stocks rose. Oil prices climbed after President Donald Trump said he’s no longer interested in a deal with Iran.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 26.98 points, or 0.4%, to 7,592.40.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 189.40 points, or 0.4%, to 52,297.09.

The Nasdaq composite fell 100.10 points, or 0.4%, to 25,366.09.

The Russell 2000 fell 47.20 points, or 1.7%, to 2,799.06.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 215.54 points, or 2.9%.

The Dow is up 1,011.36 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 786.67 points, or 3.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 44.96 points, or 1.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 746.90 points, or 10.9%.

The Dow is up 4,233.80 points, or 8.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,124.10 points, or 9.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 317.15 points, or 12.8%.