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How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 8/27/2026

Technology stocks led Wall Street after better-than-expected profits; S&P 500 rose 0.7%

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Bola de valores; Bolsa de comercio; Buenos AIres; Economía
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 27/8/2026ANIBAL GRECO

Technology stocks led Wall Street after Nvidia, Salesforce and others reported fatter profits for the spring than expected.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Thursday and pulled closer to its record set earlier this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.6%.

Nvidia was the strongest force lifting the market and more than offset drops for the majority of the stocks within the S&P 500. The chip giant not only blew past analysts’ expectations for profit but also gave a better-than-expected forecast for revenue growth. That helped calm worries dogging the broader AI industry. Treasury yields ticked higher.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 55.29 points, or 0.7%, to 7,730.99.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105.56 points, or 0.2%, to 53,569.44.

The Nasdaq composite rose 411.16 points, or 1.6%, to 26,541.35.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 8.44 points, or 0.3%, to 3,014.34.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 56.62 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 292.43 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 360.90 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 3.53 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 885.49 points, or 12.9%.

The Dow is up 5,506.15 points, or 11.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,299.36 points, or 14.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 532.43 points, or 21.5%.

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