How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 8/4/2026
US stock market rallied to new records; major indexes closed at all-time highs fueled by corporate profits and easing oil prices
- 1 minuto de lectura'
The U.S. stock market rallied to records as companies kept piling up profits and oil prices eased.
The S&P 500 shot up 1.8% Tuesday, and the main measure of Wall Street’s health topped its prior all-time high set in June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.7% to its own record set the day before, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 2.6%.
Palantir Technologies and Caterpillar helped lead the way after becoming the latest companies to deliver stronger profits for the spring than expected.
Brent crude fell below $80 per barrel, which helped Treasury yields ease in the bond market.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 136.02 points, or 1.8%, to 7,736.52.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 907.47 points, or 1.7%, to 54,085.88.
The Nasdaq composite rose 671.10 points, or 2.6%, to 26,584.99.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 55.07 points, or 1.8%, to 3,036.98.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 246.80 points, or 3.3%.
The Dow is up 1,600.85 points, or 3.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,211.14 points, or 4.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 105.64 points, or 3.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 891.02 points, or 13%.
The Dow is up 6,022.59 points, or 12.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,343 points, or 14.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 555.07 points, or 22.4%.