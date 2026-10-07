How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 10/7/2026

U.S. stocks pulled back from their record.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Wednesday, a day after topping its prior all-time high set in August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.2%.

Stocks felt pressure as yields climb worldwide because of high inflation, rising debt loads for governments and other concerns. That’s in turn pushing downward on prices for all kinds of investments.

France has been home to some large demonstrations because of its budget issues, and its stock index fell 1.2% for one of the world’s sharper losses.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 17.16 points, or 0.2%, to 7,801.77.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 341.41 points, or 0.7%, to 51,179.87.

The Nasdaq composite fell 61.20 points, or 0.2%, to 27,538.69.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 37.09 points, or 1.3%, to 2,793.20.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 79.05 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 2.91 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 347.83 points, or 1.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 39.69 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 956.27 points, or 14%.

The Dow is up 3,116.58 points, or 6.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,296.70 points, or 18.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 311.30 points, or 12.5%.