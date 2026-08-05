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How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 8/5/2026

US stocks saw mixed performance as S&P 500 slipped from record high; oil prices remained steady

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How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 5 de agosto de 2026
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 5 de agosto de 2026Richard Drew - AP

Stocks held close to their records on Wall Street, while oil prices held steady.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% Wednesday from the all-time high it set a day earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.8%.

SpaceX sank after increasing its spending on artificial intelligence. The Walt Disney Co. rose after reporting results that beat analysts’ forecasts, helped by “Toy Story 5.”

European markets were mixed. Treasury yields slipped in the bond market. The price of Brent crude was little changed at about $79 a barrel.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 12.97 points, or 0.2%, to 7,723.55.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 263.24 points, or 0.5%, to 54,349.12.

The Nasdaq composite fell 221.55 points, or 0.8%, to 26,363.44.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 17.79 points, or 0.6%, to 3,019.19

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 233.83 points, or 3.1%.

The Dow is up 1,864.09 points, or 3.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 989.59 points, or 3.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 87.85 points, or 3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 878.05 points, or 12.8%.

The Dow is up 6,285.83 points, or 13.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,121.45 points, or 13.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 537.28 points, or 21.6%.

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