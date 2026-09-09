How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 9/9/2026

Stocks fell on Wall Street as the price of crude oil topped $100 a barrel again.

The S&P 500 lost 0.5% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.6%.

The price of Brent crude jumped 3.4%, going back above $100 a barrel for the first time since July. The surge in oil prices follows the latest attacks between the U.S. and Iran. The conflict has stifled the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz. Treasury yields moved higher. Markets fell in Europe.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 37.16 points, or 0.5%, to 7,636.36.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 405.41 points, or 0.8%, to 52,380.66.

The Nasdaq composite fell 168.07 points, or 0.6%, to 26,253.34.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 38.97 points, or 1.3%, to 2,921.23.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 82.24 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is down 1,033.59 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 253.65 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 54.41 points, or 1.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 790.86 points, or 11.6%.

The Dow is up 4,317.37 points, or 9%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,011.35 points, or 13%.

The Russell 2000 is up 439.33 points, or 17.7%.