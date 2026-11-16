At 40, with several blockbuster franchises already under his belt, Robert Pattinson becomes one of the most accomplished actors to play James Bond.

Amazon MGM Studios, the new stewards of the iconic spy, announced the pick Monday. The move ends years of rampant speculation over who would inherit the mantle from Daniel Craig — who was once seen as an unconventional pick, but one who helped elevate the franchise to new heights.

Six actors have played Bond over the course of 25 official films — David Niven in 1967's “Casino Royale” spoof doesn't quite count here. Here's an overview of their careers before and as 007. Ages are as of their first Bond film's release.

Sean Connery

Age at Bond debut: 32

Times playing Bond: Seven(asterisk)

Known for, before Bond: Not much. He had acted onstage and in a spate of films, but his first leading role, in “On the Fiddle,” came just a year before his real breakthrough in “Dr. No”

Bond films: “Dr. No,” “From Russia With Love,” “Goldfinger,” “Thunderball,” “You Only Live Twice,” “Diamonds Are Forever” and (see below) “Never Say Never Again”

Sean Connery, the first to portray Ian Fleming's creation onscreen (drawing some skepticism from the author), is also the only one whose time in the role was not continuous. The Scottish actor's time as Bond technically spanned 21 years, from 1962 to 1983. He left after 1967's “You Only Live Twice,” returned after George Lazenby's one-off movie, left, and returned during Roger Moore's run. 1983’s “Never Say Never Again,” which debuted the same year as a Moore film, wasn’t made by the usual Bond producers, Eon Productions, and isn’t counted as an official film, despite Connery’s presence.

George Lazenby

Age at Bond debut: 30

Times playing Bond: One

Known for, before Bond: Nothing! James Bond was his very first film role, though he had some experience modeling and acting in commercials

Bond films: “On Her Majesty's Secret Service”

George Lazenby holds the distinction of being the only Bond hailing from outside the U.K. and Ireland; he was Australian. He declined the opportunity to reprise the role, citing in part on-set treatment and onerous contractual terms.

Roger Moore

Age at Bond debut: 45

Times playing Bond: Seven

Known for, before Bond: Mainly television, including the long-running thriller series “The Saint”

Bond films: “Live and Let Die,” “The Man With the Golden Gun,” “The Spy Who Loved Me,” “Moonraker,” “For Your Eyes Only,” “Octopussy” and “A View to Kill”

Roger Moore was the oldest Bond, debuting at 45 and hanging up his dinner jacket in 1985 at 57. “I was only about 400 years too old for the part,” the Englishman once said about his last jaunt as Bond. After a cameo as Bond on a 1960s sketch show, he was known for a lighter take on the character.

Timothy Dalton

Age at Bond debut: 41

Times playing Bond: Two

Known for, before Bond: Stage roles and period dramas, including the films “Wuthering Heights” and “Mary, Queen of Scots” and the “Jane Eyre” series

Bond films: “The Living Daylights” and “Licence to Kill”

Timothy Dalton was actually approached for Bond in his mid-20s, but felt he was too young for the part. The British actor ultimately took the role in 1987's “The Living Daylights.” A dispute between producers and MGM scuttled the third film in his contract, and he declined to return once it was settled.

Pierce Brosnan

Age at Bond debut: 42

Times playing Bond: Four

Known for, before Bond: The television series “Remington Steele” and the new boyfriend in “Mrs. Doubtfire”

Bond films: “GoldenEye,” “Tomorrow Never Dies,” “The World Is Not Enough” and “Die Another Day”

Pierce Brosnan was also rumored for, and even offered, Bond before he became 007 in 1995's “GoldenEye.” The Irish actor's late wife, Cassandra Harris, had even had a part in “For Your Eyes Only.” Timothy Dalton's decision not to return for a third movie opened the door for Brosnan. His last Bond film was 2002's “Die Another Day” — it seemed he might have a fifth outing, but in 2004 he told the Toronto Sun that producers had decided to go in another direction.

Daniel Craig

Age at Bond debut: 38

Times playing Bond: Five

Known for, before Bond: Mostly stage and supporting roles onscreen, including in “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” and “Layer Cake”

Bond films: “Casino Royale,” “Quantum of Solace,” “Skyfall,” “Spectre” and “No Time to Die”

Daniel Craig's casting perhaps engendered the most controversy — blond and under 6 feet, the English actor broke the mold of previous Bonds. Craig told The Associated Press that he felt “incredibly flattered and deeply confused.” 2006's “Casino Royale” served as Bond's origin story and reboot, and Craig's gritty portrayal earned widespread critical acclaim. Craig made it clear he was done with the role after five films and — spoiler alert — his Bond dies despite the title of 2021's “No Time to Die.” “If we kill Bond, we can begin again,” he told The Times.

Robert Pattinson

Age cast: 40

Times playing Bond: Amazon MGM declined to comment on the terms of his deal, but Puck reported it would be for three films.

Known for, before Bond: Several franchises — including “Harry Potter,” “Twilight” and “Batman” — but also a slew of auteur-driven indie movies, from David Cronenberg's “Cosmopolis” to Lynne Ramsay's “Die My Love”

Bond films: Denis Villeneuve's still-untitled “Bond 26,” for sure