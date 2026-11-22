RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals and Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 7-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Sean Walker, Jalen Chatfield, Taylor Hall and Alexander Nikishin also scored for the Hurricanes, who have a six-game points streak (5-0-1). Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 11 shots for his 13th win of the season.

Owen Michaels, Leon Draisaitl, Mathieu Joseph and Vasily Podkolzin scored for the Oilers, who have lost two straight after winning the first three games of their road trip.

Devon Levi made 29 saves and Connor McDavid had two assists for Edmonton.

Saturday was the second and final meeting between two of the top teams in the NHL this season. Edmonton won the first matchup at home 6-5 in a shootout on Oct. 22.

BLACKHAWKS 4, FLAMES 3 (OT)

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sam Rinzel scored in overtime and had two assists to lead Chicago past Calgary, snapping a nine-game road winless skid.

Patrick Kane had a goal and two assists for Chicago (7-14-2). Roman Kantserov and Ryan Donato also scored. The Blackhawks are 3-1-1 in their last five.

Ryan Strome, who also had an assist, Jonathan Castagna and Yegor Sharangovich scored for Calgary (10-12-2).

Spencer Knight had 32 saves for Chicago. He improved to 7-11-1.

Dustin Wolf made 29 stops for the Flames. He fell to 5-6-2.

PANTHERS 4, SABRES 3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett had a hat trick and set up the go-ahead goal by Sandis Vilmanis with 3:18 left, and Florida beat Buffalo.

Bennett set up the eventual winner by picking up the puck behind the net, bringing it out nearly to the blue line, spinning and then shooting. The shot got knocked down in front, but Vilmanis was there for an easy put-away — the assist being Bennett’s career-high-tying fourth point of the night.

Seth Jones had two assists for Florida, and Vilmanis had a two-point night.

Tage Thompson scored his 15th goal of the season and added an assist for Buffalo, while Jack Quinn and Jiri Kulich also scored for the Sabres.

Bennett’s three-goal night represented Florida’s league-high sixth hat trick of the season, tying a team record — with 60 games left to play this season. Bennett (2), Brady Tkachuk (2), Anton Lundell and Carter Verhaeghe have gotten hat tricks for Florida this season.

PREDATORS 4, PENGUINS 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jayden Struble and Jonathan Marchessault each had a goal and an assist to lead Nashville to a victory over Pittsburgh.

Filip Forsberg and Reid Schaeffer also scored and Juuse Saros made 21 saves for the Predators, who won for the eighth time in 10 games. Struble broke a 3-all tie at 3:31 of the third period on a tap-in from just outside the crease off a pass from Steven Stamkos, who has a point in five straight.

Samuel Girard, Andrei Kuzmenko and Hendrix Lapierre scored and Sergei Murashov made 25 saves for the Penguins, who have lost four of five and eight of 10 (2-7-1).

BRUINS 7, CAPITALS 5

BOSTON (AP) — Elias Lindholm had the first four-goal game of his NHL career to carry Boston past Washington Capitals.

It was his first hat trick with Boston and the third of his career. David Pastrnak, Tanner Jeannot and Fraser Minten also scored for Boston. Charlie McAvoy added three assists to reach 301 for his career. Minten’s goal was an empty-netter.

Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves and had a secondary assist on Lindholm’s second score at 8:54 of the second period that gave Boston a 4-2 lead.

Alex Tuch, Tom Wilson, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Dylan Strome and Jakob Chychrun scored goals for the Capitals, who have lost five straight.

Lindholm’s third came on a tip of Connor Clifton’s shot that moved Boston ahead 5-4 late in the second.

Because it was tipped, most of the fans didn’t realize he completed the hat trick and only one hat was thrown onto the ice until about a half dozen came at the end of the period after his goal was announced.

BLUE JACKETS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3

TORONTO (AP) — Zach Werenski scored with 3:28 left in regulation as Columbus battled back late to top Toronto and extend the Maple Leafs’ winless streak to nine games.

Adam Fantilli, with a goal and an assist, Damon Severson and Matthew Knies provided the rest of the offense for Columbus (9-12-0), which got 23 saves from Cam Talbot. Werenski added an assist for a two-point night.

Auston Matthews, Jake McCabe and Teddy Blueger scored for Toronto (8-14-3). Anthony Stolarz made 31 stops.

The Maple Leafs are now 0-8-1 over their last nine, including Thursday’s blown 3-0 lead against the Los Angeles Kings that ended in a 4-3 shootout loss, and have won just one of their previous 12 games (1-10-1).

The Blue Jackets have won two straight after beating the Blackhawks 4-2 in Chicago on Thursday.

FLYERS 4, CANADIENS 3

MONTREAL (AP) — Noah Cates scored the winner with 29.9 seconds left in regulation as Philadelphia held on to beat Montreal after squandering a two-goal lead.

Denver Barkey had a goal and an assist, and Christian Dvorak and Rasmus Ristolainen also scored as Philadelphia (9-11-6) won its third straight game. Owen Tippett added two assists and Dan Vladar made 20 saves.

Oliver Kapanen, Zachary Bolduc and Owen Beck scored for Montreal (14-6-4), which had its two-game win streak halted. Jacob Fowler stopped 16 shots.

After the Canadiens missed a chance in Philadelphia’s zone, Cates pounced on a loose puck off the rush to help the Flyers regain the lead in the final minute.

The Canadiens had erased a two-goal deficit earlier in the third period.

SENATORS 4, KINGS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — im Stutzle had a three-point game that included a pair of goals in the third period, leading Ottawa to a win over Los Angeles.

Linus Ullmark made 19 saves in the win. Nick Cousins, back in the lineup after missing four games, and Stephen Halliday also scored for Ottawa.

Mats Zuccarello and Quinton Byfield scored for the Kings (7-12-2). Anton Forsberg stopped 24 shots, but is still in search of his first win of the season.

The Senators (15-6-3) scored twice in a span of 82 seconds to take a 4-1 lead.

ISLANDERS 3, RED WINGS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Ondrej Palat scored two goals and New York stretched their point streak to seven games with a victory over struggling Detroit.

Palat doubled his goal total for the season and Simon Holmstrom scored his team-high 10th of the season early in the third. The Islanders are 4-0-3 during their point streak.

Forward Casey Cizikas had an assist while appearing in his 1,000th game with the team, becoming the fourth Islanders player to reach that milestone. He joined Bryan Trottier (1,123), Denis Potvin (1,060) and Josh Bailey (1,057) on that list.

Matthew Schaefer added two assists, giving him eight points in the last four games, while Ilya Sorokin made 18 saves.

BLUES 9, DEVILS 6

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Neighbours matched a franchise record with five assists, Brandon Carlo scored his first goal in more than two years and St. Louis chased star goalie Connor Hellebuyck a little more than nine minutes into a victory over New Jersey.

Jonatan Berggren had two goals for the Blues, who scored on four of their first six shots against Hellebuyck. The three-time Vezina Trophy winner and 2025 NHL MVP was replaced by Jake Allen after Philip Broberg’s goal gave St. Louis a 4-1 lead at 9:03 of the first period.

Hellebuyck won his first seven starts for the Devils after they acquired him from Winnipeg in a trade in late October. He was beaten for the first time with his new team when New Jersey lost 3-2 at home to Montreal on Wednesday.

Jimmy Snuggerud, Robert Thomas, Pavel Buchnevich, Louis Mailloux and Mason McTavish also scored for the Blues, who needed only 23 shots on net to rack up nine goals.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, JETS 4 (SO)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — William Karlsson scored the only goal in the shootout to give Vegas a victory over Winnipeg.

Ivan Barbashev, Tomas Hertl, Mitch Marner and Brett Howden scored in regulation for Vegas, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

Mark Scheifele, with a franchise-record-goal, Kyle Connor, Viggo Bjorck and Adam Lowry scored for Winnipeg, and Stuart Skinner made 29 saves.

Carter Hart stopped 26 of 30 shots for Vegas.

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