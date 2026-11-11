Hutchinson, Troy knock off Loyola Marymount 74-69 in OT

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Jacoi Hutchinson scored 18 points, including five in overtime, as Troy defeated Loyola Marymount 74-69 on Tuesday night.

Hutchinson had five rebounds for the Trojans (1-2). Caua Pacheco scored 17 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 10 from the line, and added three steals. Donovan Oday went 7 of 18 from the field (0 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Jasai Miles led the Lions (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Loyola Marymount also got 14 points and 14 rebounds from Zion Sensley. Jevon Porter also had 13 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Troy entered halftime down 37-29. Sam Walters paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. Pacheco scored 12 second-half points. Hutchinson was 2 of 3 from the field in overtime.

Up next

Troy next plays Friday against N.C. State on the road. Loyola Marymount will square off against South Alabama on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.