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Ibukunoluwa scores 30 as Siena takes down Princeton 82-68

Siena defeated Princeton in a basketball game; the victory marks a successful outing for the home team after the match

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Ibukunoluwa scores 30 as Siena takes down Princeton 82-68
Ibukunoluwa scores 30 as Siena takes down Princeton 82-68

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Tim Ibukunoluwa scored 30 points as Siena beat Princeton 82-68 on Sunday.

Ibukunoluwa added 12 rebounds for the Saints (1-1). Pace Prosser added 20 points while shooting 8 for 18, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc while he also had six assists. Trent Egbiremolen shot 2 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with nine points.

Jackson Hicke led the way for the Tigers (2-1) with 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals. Princeton also got 16 points and six rebounds from Jack Stanton.

Up next

Siena next plays Tuesday against Dayton on the road. Princeton will host Stony Brook on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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