Illinois turns to new QB to keep unprecedented run going

Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — 2025 record: 9-4

Expectations

Over the past two seasons, Illinois went 19-7, including 12-2 at home — both records for any two-year span in school history — and won back-to-back bowl games for the first time since 2010-11 as fans came back to Gies Memorial Stadium to see what coach Bret Bielema had cooking.

Keeping the moment going in Bielema's sixth season will depend a lot on transfer QB Katin Houser. He is replacing three-year starter Luke Altmyer, now in the NFL. Houser threw for 6,438 yards and 43 touchdowns and rushed for 15 TDs in four years split between Michigan State and East Carolina before returning to the Big Ten.

The unranked Illini have three games vs. Top 25 teams on their schedule, and two are at home.

Strengths include the secondary

The Illini have switched to an unconventional 3-3-5 scheme on defense orchestrated by new coordinator Bobby Hauck and anchored by fifth-year DBs Matthew Bailey and Xavier Scott. The reason is to make the best use of their talent on defense and force opponents to prepare for a defense they don't usually see. Bailey was Illinois’ leading tackler the last two seasons; Scott missed the final 10 games last season because of an injury but was one of 15 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back in 2024.

Weaknesses include backup QB

About half the players on the Illinois roster are new to the team, which makes the Illini vulnerable to a regression. They don’t have an experienced backup QB behind Houser, like they did in past years with Art Sitkowski and John Paddock. There is talent on the rebuilt offensive line including veteran Brandon Henderson (starts in 19 of 26 games over the last two seasons), but little experience playing together.

New faces

QB Katin Houser (transfer from East Carolina), C Jake Renfro (transfer from Wisconsin), OT Chris Martin (transfer from Colorado State), OT Maika Matelau (transfer from Mt. San Antonio College, No.1-ranked junior college interior lineman), WR Jacob Eberhart (recruit).

Key losses

QB Luke Altmyer (NFL), LB Gabe Jacas (NFL), TE Hank Beatty (NFL), OT J.C. Davis (NFL), DB Miles Scott (NFL).

Biggest games for the Illini

At No. 1 Ohio State (Sept. 26), vs. No. 2 Oregon (Oct. 24), vs. No. 22 Iowa (Nov. 21).

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