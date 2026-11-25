NEWPORT, Ky. (AP) — About a dozen people huddle around Chris Smyth, their bodies resting on upright shovels with young trees ready to plant as they listen to a pep talk before getting to work.

By that afternoon, a small corner of public green space surrounded by densely packed houses will be the home of those fruit trees. It's one of the newest of more than 40 small orchards throughout the Cincinnati area that Smyth and volunteers have helped plant over the last nine years.

“A lot of groups, their goal is planting trees. Ours is not that, it's growing food for people,” said Smyth, founder of The Common Orchard Project .

Experts say food forests, groups of edible plants that either occur naturally or are designed to mimic nature, are being planted more across the United States. They can provide access to fresh produce in areas where those foods may be hard to find and are one way communities can stay resilient as human-caused climate change disrupts food systems worldwide. And, Smyth hopes, people will connect with each other and the natural world around them through the tending of trees and harvesting of fruit.

“To grow food right in a neighborhood, you can see it,” he said. “You can trust quite definitively that this is safe, good and healthy … which hopefully inspires us to remember that we can trust each other because we live in a world with a lot of suspicion of our neighbor.”

What is a food forest?

Food forests are designed to be lower-maintenance than more conventional crop systems. They have layers of perennial plants — such as the fruit trees themselves but also plants that support native pollinators — that not only grow food for humans, but also support animals, insects and other plant life in an interconnected and interdependent ecosystem.

“It gets to the ideas about mutual nurture,” said Anne C. Bellows, a professor of food studies at Syracuse University. “You nurture the environment, the environment nurtures you.”

And that idea is central to Smyth's project.

Working with private landowners, nonprofits and municipalities, Smyth plants orchards where they are accessible to all and are designed to support a diversity of life beyond humans. In many of these orchards, animals forage on fruit and pollinators bounce between flowers. Herbs and other native plants fill the space between trees.

Building community and sharing knowledge

Vital to these orchards’ success is a steward — someone who volunteers to tend and maintain the orchard after it’s planted, critical in the first few years as the trees establishe and are susceptible to diseases and pests. Beyond orchard maintenance, stewards also connect with neighbors to let them know that the orchard is there for them to enjoy.

For Jessica Wieman, who stewards an orchard on a grassy lot she owns in northeast Cincinnati, passing knowledge about how to grow food was one of the reasons she decided to join the project.

“I think people today, through no fault of their own, are pretty disconnected from where their food comes from,” she said. “And a lot of times just don’t even realize what’s possible, like what kind of things they can do in their own yard.”

Tending an orchard is a decades-long commitment. When the trees are young, much of the work revolves around weeding, pruning and spraying the trees, but as the trees mature, harvesting will become a large task on its own, Wieman said.

But because these orchards are designed to mimic what would occur in nature, they should be easier to maintain and live longer, she added.

Smyth predicts that within the next two years, food production from the city’s orchards could double to about 10,000 pounds of fruit ranging from peaches, apples and pears to harder-to-find fruits like paw paw and persimmons.

Orchards are within walking distance of at least 1,000 people, so neighbors can see the trees and be able to harvest fruit themselves. Some orchards’ trees have cards with photos and instructions in English and Spanish that inform people when and how to harvest the fruit.

And if there’s demand and people are harvesting all the fruit from these orchards, then “let’s build more is my solution until we can just flat out overwhelm people with food,” Smyth said.

Mitigating climate impacts

At one orchard on the north side of Cincinnati, Ben Stockwell leans down, pulling weeds out from around a young Asian pear tree in the early September sun.

Harvest ended almost four weeks early this year because of the heat and rain all summer, Stockwell said, who has stewarded this orchard for the last three years. All that’s left to harvest are two persimmon trees.

He thinks more food is going to have to be produced locally as extreme weather and climate change could make getting some types of food harder. Being part of a local solution, he added, was why he wanted to steward an orchard.

“Who knows if those systems are going to be as robust or as cheap as they are now?” he said. “I do worry about being able to go to a store and get the foods that I need or want.”

And food forests can also help mitigate the effects of extreme heat in cities. One 2025 study in the journal Sustainability found that the maximum temperature in a food forest was 2.2 degrees Celsius (4 degrees Fahrenheit) lower than the surrounding urban area.

Bellows said many food forests are located in places where tree cover is low and food insecurity and poverty are high. Although a food forest isn't going to end hunger, they have the potential to heal communities “estranged from the environment and food systems.”

“You’re looking at places with less green, less shade, less resilience against the vagaries of climate change,” she said.

Inspiring change in the food system

Common Orchard stewards also work with some local food banks to donate fruit from orchards that isn’t harvested by the community. Eventually, Smyth hopes that these orchards become focal points of the neighborhoods where they’re planted and the community starts to see that this can be a viable way to feed themselves.

At an orchard planting in Newport, Kentucky, Paula Cely and Kyle Randall were among the volunteers planting fruit trees in the neighborhood, where per capita income is around $26,000 a year, according to U.S. Census data .

The couple, who live nearby, said they sometimes skip buying fresh fruits and vegetables from their grocery store because they’re too expensive. Having free access to fresh fruit was “a big deal,” Randall said.

Bellows said cities and municipalities should make public land available for communities to sustain themselves whether through food forests, shared garden space or prioritizing local food markets. And, she added, policies should focus on the needs of the most marginalized people.

Smyth admits these orchards won’t replace the global, interconnected food system. But if networks of orchards across the country can begin to feed people, hopefully those communities can not only address hunger, but also be empowered to address “structural changes” in the economy and culture.

And he believes that change can catalyze if people connect and work together in a community space. But, even if Smyth doesn't meet those goals, just growing food for his neighbors is the right thing to do.

“At the end of the day, we get apples,” he said. “And that's enough.”

Follow Joshua A. Bickel on Instagram , Bluesky and X @joshuabickel.

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