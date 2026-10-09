India steps up security ahead of a major protest in New Delhi over voter lists

NEW DELHI (AP) — Authorities stepped up security in the Indian capital on Friday and announced transport restrictions ahead of a planned demonstration by India’s “Cockroach” movement, seeking to limit access to a growing campaign against a contentious revision of voter lists that has led to nationwide protests.

Thousands of protesters are expected to gather at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar protest venue Saturday as the movement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and the country’s election authorities intensifies. The protesters, joined by opposition parties, are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the poll body he heads of manipulating voter lists through the revision.

Indian Railways said it canceled several trains serving two New Delhi stations for Saturday, while the Delhi Metro announced the closure of 57 stations. The restrictions could hinder access to the protest site for supporters of the “Cockroach” movement, many of them students who have relied on trains and the metro to reach demonstrations.

Local media reported that at least 23,000 police personnel had been deployed across the capital ahead of the protest.

Police say the measures are intended to maintain law and order and prevent disruptions to public movement.

The protests center on a nationwide review of voter lists known as the Special Intensive Revision, which has been carried out in most of India’s states and federally administered territories. More than 130 million names have been removed so far. Millions of people have appealed the deletions.

Those whose names have been removed can appeal, but critics say the process can be difficult, particularly for people who lack older government records or other required documents.

Opposition parties say the removals have disproportionately affected their supporters and people from minority groups, while voters more likely to support Modi’s Hindu nationalist ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have been retained or added to the lists. The Election Commission and the government reject the allegations, saying the exercise lacks any political motive and is intended to remove duplicate and ineligible entries.

The demonstrations have been led in part by the “Cockroach” movement, which began as an online youth campaign in May before expanding into street protests. Its earlier demonstrations, sit-ins and hunger strikes over exam paper leaks forced Modi’s education minister to resign in July.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has also emerged as a prominent figure in the campaign. Police briefly detained him twice during protests in New Delhi this week.

Ahead of the protest, student groups and activists accused police of detaining some protesters traveling to the capital. Local media reported that officers had also visited some mosques in the capital and urged religious leaders to discourage people from attending the demonstration.

Abhijeet Dipke, the “Cockroach” movement’s leader, said Friday that protesters would proceed despite detentions and restrictions.

“This intimidation is not going to work, Modi,” Dipke said in a post on X. “The youth of this country are no longer scared of you.”