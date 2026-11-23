WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — India dismissed both of New Zealand's overnight batters before lunch Monday to take major strides toward victory on the final day of the first cricket test.

Devon Conway resumed at 52 and had moved on to 65 before he was caught behind off spinner Washington Sundar in the first hour.

Rachin Ravindra was 27 overnight and had reached 37 when he played a lazy shot at a ball from Prasidh Krishna and was out in the 15th over.

India led New Zealand by 352 runs when its mammoth first innings of 720-9 declared eclipsed New Zealand's 368 . At lunch on Day 5 New Zealand was 157-4, still 195 runs behind but coming to the end of its specialist batters.

The new ball was due nine overs into the second session.

New Zealand started the day at 119-2, still 233 runs behind India and needing to survive at least 90 overs to save the match.

Both Conway and Ravindra were set and carried New Zealand's hopes of reaching lunch without the loss of a wicket.

But Conway was beaten by a ball from Sundar which drifted in the stiff Wellington breeze and went from an inside edge onto the front pad and to Rishabh Pant, who made a diving catch behind the stumps.

Ravindra appeared comfortable, batting in an upright stance and meeting the ball with the full face of the bat. But he offered a checked drive to a ball from Prasidh which was wide of his off stump and which flew high to K.L. Rahul at second slip.

The pitch at the Basin Reserve was not offering a lot to the bowlers. The bounce was relatively low and slow. But finding the fortitude to survive all day in windy conditions will be tough for New Zealand. After the current pair, New Zealand has the allrounders Glenn Phillips, a first innings century-maker, and Nathan Smith before the bowlers.

New Zealand always seemed likely to struggle in the shadow of India's monumental 720-9, the largest total by an team in any test in New Zealand.

The total was based on the extraordinary performance of its top order individually and in partnerships.

K.L Rahul made 136, putting on 130 for the first wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made 85. He then added 165 for the second wicket with Devdutt Padikka, who made 80, and 91 with India captain Shubman Gill , who was out for 98 two balls before the end of the third day.

Wicketkeeper Pant then took over and compiled a dashing 128 from 153 balls in partnerships of 100 with Gill, 68 with nightwatchman Anshul Kamboj and 75 with Dhruv Jurel, who made 78.

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