India wins the toss and bowls in the 2nd ODI cricket match against New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — India captain Shubman Gill won a delayed toss and chose to bowl Saturday in the second one-day cricket international against New Zealand, a match reduced by rain to 47 overs per side.

A wet outfield caused the toss to be delayed by an hour and both captains indicated they would bowl first in humid conditions on a pitch which has been covered for the last two days.

“No surprises there,” Gill said.

Both team are unchanged from the first match in Auckland which India won comfortably by five wickets with 56 balls remaining.

That match which was also rain-affected was highlighted by an innings of 74 by Virat Kohli. Kohli celebrated his 38th birthday in Wellington on Thursday.

India won the previous five-match Twenty20 series 3-2.

Rain fell in the morning Saturday, dampening the outfield. Heavier rain is forecast along with possible thunderstorms.

Lineups:

New Zealand: Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (captain), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, K.L. Rahul, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar.

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