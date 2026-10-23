Indiana Fever fire GM Amber Cox, AP source says

The Indiana Fever have fired general manager Amber Cox, according to a person familiar with the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the move hasn't been made public yet.

Cox came to the team in 2024 as both the GM and chief operating officer. She replaced former team general manager Lin Dunn, who moved on to an advisory role with the organization.

The move came hours after Fever president Kelly Krauskopf stepped down from her position .

Before coming to Indiana, Cox spent time as the COO of the Dallas Wings, vice president of sports for the Connecticut Sun and COO of the Phoenix Mercury.

The Athletic first reported Cox's departure.

The Fever have a busy offseason ahead with star Caitlin Clark up for an extension under the EPIC clause — a new provision in the CBA that allows top rookie-scale players to renegotiate their final contract year early and sign multiyear extensions. Aliyah Boston signed an EPIC extension this past year.

Kelsey Mitchell, Clark's backcourt mate, is an unrestricted free agent.

Cox has been around to see Indiana become of the league's most popular teams with record crowds at home and on the road. The Fever have also set viewership records since Clark came in as the No. 1 pick in 2024.

See AP’s full WNBA coverage here