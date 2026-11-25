WASHINGTON (AP) — A key inflation gauge remained high last month even as gas prices cooled in a sign that elevated costs remain a challenge for the Federal Reserve and elected officials in Washington.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that consumer prices rose 3.8% in October from a year earlier, up from 3.6% in September. On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.3% from September to October, down from a 0.6% increase the previous month.

The stubbornly elevated price figures come as the economy is expanding at a healthy pace, driven by strong consumer spending and surging business investment as large tech firms splurge on building out AI infrastructure . Consumer spending has been resilient even as persistent inflation raises the costs of many necessities and has soured most Americans on the economy. Yet much of the spending is driven by upper-income households and there are signs poorer Americans are relying more on credit to sustain their spending.

Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core inflation accelerated to 3.3% in October from a year earlier, up from 3.1% in September. On a monthly basis, core prices rose 0.3% for the third month in a row.

Inflation remains above the Fed's 2% target and has sparked increasing concerns among policymakers at the central bank. The Fed combats inflation by lifting its key interest rate, which over time can raise borrowing costs for cars, homes and credit cards. By discouraging borrowing and spending, the Fed seeks to cool the economy and inflation.

Many officials have signaled that they support raising the Fed's short-term rate and economists expect an increase at its next policy meeting Dec. 8-9. Solid economic growth and still-high inflation suggest that the Fed's key rate isn't yet high enough to cool price increases.