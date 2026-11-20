FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — With the Patriots sitting at 5-5, Mike Vrabel believes his team can still find a way over its final seven games to make it back to the playoffs.

But the availability of key players – or lack thereof – this season has put New England in a tough position as it looks to avoid becoming the third straight Super Bowl runner-up to not make the playoffs the following year.

“We’re grown men. We all have to recognize what it is we need to do better and improve. That’s what winners do,” Vrabel said. “Winners figure out ways to help the team win. They don’t (moan) and complain. They try to find ways to help the team.”

But there’s little doubt that injuries have hindered Vrabel’s team from doing that.

Entering their bye week, the Patriots' Week 1 starters have missed a total of 49 games, the most in the NFL to this point in the season. Second was the Carolina Panthers with 48 games missed.

Prominent players from last year’s Super Bowl run to miss multiple games with injuries include right guard Mike Onwenu (broken ankle, eight games), wide receiver Mack Hollins (four games, calf) and cornerback Christian Gonzalez (two games, shoulder). Their absences have all played roles in the Patriots' lack of consistency.

Gonzalez has not had the success he had last season

In Gonzalez’s case, his injury has coincided with a big drop in his production.

In the 14 regular-season games he appeared in last season, he was targeted 84 times and allowed 45 receptions for 482 yards. Through just eight games this season, he has already been targeted 48 times and allowed 31 receptions for 472 yards.

According to Pro Football Focus, he ranks 53rd out of 67 cornerbacks who have played at least 50% of their team’s defensive snaps when on the field.

It’s not the production the Patriots were hoping to see from him after signing him to a four-year, $135 million contract extension , making him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

Maye will likely add to the list of key players sidelined by injuries

The Patriots' number of missed games by starters will almost certainly grow after quarterback Drake Maye became the latest to go down after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter of a 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany last week.

New England also has 18 players on the injured reserve or physically unable to perform lists, which is tied with Houston for the third-most in the league behind only Green Bay (20) and Arizona (19).

That, combined with a team that is regressing offensively while giving up 30 or more points on defense in each of its last three losses has left the defending AFC champions trying to stitch things back together.

Vrabel said it’s no time to dwell on what’s gone wrong.

“Every year is different. Every game is different,” Vrabel said. “it’s a different team, different time. We've got to focus on what our team is and who we want to be.”

Many Patriots newcomers haven't been able to avoid the injury bug

What might be most striking is the number of Patriots players from this offseason’s free agency class that have been sidelined.

Wide receivers A.J. Brown (six games, ankle and knee injuries) and Romeo Doubs (four games, shoulder), fullback Reggie Gilliam (four games, knee, ankle) and left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (four games, hamstring) have all missed multiple games.

And with all four of those players having already done a stint on injured reserve, options will soon be exhausted for any future players to return if they must go on IR.

NFL teams can designate up to eight players to return from IR during the regular season (and up to 10 if they make the postseason). An individual player can be so designated twice.

“The injuries and the injured reserve, I mean, if you pay attention," Vrabel said, "we don’t have too many spots left here to bring guys back on injured reserve.”

Still, linebacker Christian Elliss said even with all disruptions to the roster, he believes increased effort and finishing plays can go a long way for the players that are available each week.

“The frustrating part is you see it. You see the effort and finish and then it’s just one play here, one play there,” Elliss said. “Down-in, down-out type of thing that we’ve got to really look at ourselves in the mirror and you fix yourself first and then you drag other people along.”

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