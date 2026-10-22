Iran says 7 tankers on fire or damaged overnight in the Strait of Hormuz, and other Mideast news

Iran's state television reported that seven oil tankers were either struck by attacks or hit naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz overnight Thursday, possibly making this the largest single-day number of vessels damaged in the waterway since the Iran war started on Feb. 28.

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7 oil tankers damaged in Strait of Hormuz, Iran's state television reports

Iran’s state television reported that seven oil tankers have caught fire and were damaged overnight Thursday after being targeted or striking naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

If verified, it would be the largest single-day number of vessels damaged in the waterway since the start of the Iran war on Feb. 28 when the United States launched joint strikes against Iran.

Quoting a statement by the Revolutionary Guard's navy, the Iranian report said that four of the tankers were transferring oil when they were targeted and caught fire. Another three were damaged and immobilized when they hit naval mines.

The report didn't provide details about possible casualties or the flags of the tankers.

The statement also warned that any U.S. attempts to allow the transit of oil tankers through “illegal passages” in the strait may expand the Revolutionary Guard’s reaction to include U.S. bases in the region.

The Revolutionary Guard had routinely targeted U.S. bases in Gulf countries after the war began.

This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.