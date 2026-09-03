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Iran strikes Kuwait in retaliation for US bombardments, and other Mideast news

Iran launched missile and drone attacks at Kuwait; air defenses intercepted the retaliatory assault

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Irán ataca Kuwait en represalia por los bombardeos de EE.UU., y otras noticias de Medio Oriente
Irán ataca Kuwait en represalia por los bombardeos de EE.UU., y otras noticias de Medio OrienteMaya Alleruzzo - AP

Iran fired missiles and drones at Kuwait on Thursday, continuing its retaliation for U.S. bombardments earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to corral Israel's splintered right wing into larger blocs that have a better chance of entering parliament. He is seeking reelection this October.

Here’s a look at the latest developments in the Iran war and the wider Middle East. Full coverage can be found here .

Iran fires at Kuwait

Sirens sounded in Kuwait early Thursday, where air defenses were intercepting missile and drone attacks during a “blatant Iranian aggression,” the country’s Ministry of Defense said on X.

It came after U.S. allies Bahrain and Jordan said their air defense systems intercepted several Iranian air attacks Wednesday.

Fighting between the U.S. and Iran has increased this week after the U.S. hit Iranian rocket launchers on an island in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, saying Iran was planning to use them to shoot mines into the waterway.

Netanyahu tries to unite the right ahead of elections

With his legacy on the line, Netanyahu is imploring his erstwhile allies to unite into larger parties that have a better chance of entering parliament.

A series of small, pro-Netanyahu parties are competing in the run-up to the Oct. 27 vote . But instead of strengthening the Israeli leader, these parties — including hard-line blocs led by polarizing Cabinet ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich — risk weakening his chances for reelection by splitting the vote among Netanyahu’s base.

The election is largely a referendum on Netanyahu’s nearly uninterrupted 17-year rule and his handling of a turbulent period marked by mass protests , Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks and nearly three years of war . A victory would mark a stirring comeback for the embattled leader, while a loss would likely end the reign of a man who has shaped Israeli politics for three decades.

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