Iran's chief negotiator says the US must act to prevent renewed war, and other Mideast news

Iran’s chief negotiator says it’s up to the United States to prevent renewed war after what he described as a “firm and rational response” to Washington. Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf did not elaborate. His comments came after the U.S. conducted defensive strikes on some Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, India says an attack on a commercial vessel off Oman killed an Indian national while 13 were rescued.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Tuesday. Read our full coverage here .

Iranian parliament speaker says the ball is in the US court to prevent renewed war

Iran’s chief negotiator and parliament speaker says the ball is now in the U.S. court to prevent new fighting after Tehran delivered what was a “firm and rational response” to the U.S., state TV reported.

In an address to parliament, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Iran remained ready “for battle with its finger on the trigger.”

He did not elaborate and it was unclear what “response” he referred to. His comment came after a U.S. official said the military conducted defensive strikes on some Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the official, the strikes targeted Iranians using surface-to-air missiles. The official wasn’t authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Iranian state television reported that explosions were heard on Qeshm Island.

Qalibaf said: “If Washington makes another strategic miscalculation, it should know that this time it will face a new battlefield and will find itself even more desperate than it is today, searching for a way out.”

— By Michelle L. Price

An Indian national is killed in an attack on a vessel off Oman

A commercial vessel was attacked near Limah, Oman , India’s foreign ministry said, killing one Indian national while 13 were rescued in the aftermath.

Indian Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the Indian-flagged vessel MSV AL JUSUFI was hit by an unidentified aerial object off the coast of Oman on Monday.

India’s foreign ministry said the Indian Embassy in Oman was working with local authorities to arrange the return of the rescued nationals and the body of the deceased.

There was no claim of responsibility, but Iran previously has claimed attacks on vessels it says took unauthorized routes through the strait. It also has claimed some vessels have struck mines laid in the early days of the war.

China calls for dialogue to resolve disputes

Amid prospects of renewed U.S. attacks on Iran, China called on all the parties to resolve their disputes through dialogue and negotiations.

“China believes that military means do not help resolve problems and will only exacerbate tensions and escalate the situation,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a regular briefing in Beijing.

China announced on Monday that it will send a special envoy to Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia in early to mid-November as part of Beijing’s efforts to promote regional peace.

This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.