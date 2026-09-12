Iraq confirms attacks on Saudi pipeline originated from Iraqi territory and other Mideast news

Attacks on a key Saudi oil pipeline were launched from Iraqi territory, said Iraq's government Saturday, pledging to probe further.

Iraq closed two key border crossings with Iran, halting all passenger and commercial traffic until further notice, Iran’s state-run media reported Saturday.

Meanwhile, fears mount that gas and oil prices may rise and international shipping could be further disrupted after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis seized a key island and captured a Red Sea port .

Here’s a look at the latest news in the Middle East. Full coverage can be found here .

Iraq dismisses commander over attacks launched at Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered an investigation into the operations command in Maysan province and dismissed its commander after authorities determined that attacks targeting Saudi Arabia were launched from a site in the province, the Iraqi government said in a statement early Saturday.

Saudi Arabia shut down the major, cross-country oil pipeline on Friday, saying it was a “precautionary measure."

The Saudi Foreign Ministry blamed the attacks on several drones that came from Iraq and, in a statement, said the kingdom would not retaliate to give the Iraqi government “an opportunity to take the necessary measures.”

The East-West pipeline has been vital to Saudi Arabia’s continued oil exports in the months since the Iran war disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the International Energy Agency, Saudi oil exports through the Red Sea port at the pipeline’s end have more than doubled since the Iran war erupted.

Tehran-backed Iraqi militias have launched attacks on U.S.-linked targets both inside and outside of Iraq since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28 and have coordinated with Yemen’s Houthi rebels to attack Saudi Arabia.

Crude prices this week soared again above $100 a barrel, giving Tehran more leverage in any talks. Analysts worry that the Houthis’ seizure of Yemen’s port city of Mokha may create further complications for shipping on the Red Sea and raise oil prices.

Iraq closes two border crossings with Iran

Valiollah Hayati, the deputy governor of Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan province, said Iraqi officials had announced the closure of the Shalamcheh and Chazabeh crossings.

Hayati urged traders, drivers and travelers not to approach the crossings until further notice. He said relevant authorities would release additional information.

Shalamcheh and Chazabeh are among the main official border crossings between Iran and Iraq.

This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.