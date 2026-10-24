Isaiah Marshall accounts for 3 TDs, Kansas blocks late FG to beat Baylor for 1st Big 12 win 25-24

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas rallied from a double-digit second-half deficit to defeat Baylor 25-24 and collect its first Big 12 win of the season on Saturday after blocking a field goal attempt in the final minute.

The Jayhawks (3-4, 1-3) took a one-point lead with 1:13 remaining when Isaiah Marshall capped a six-play, 71-yard drive with his third touchdown of the day on a 15-yard run. He passed for the other two TDs.

Baylor (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) drove to the 27-yard line before having its 45-yard attempt blocked.

Devon Jordan and Micah Gifford, who lead Baylor with three interceptions apiece, both picked off Kansas’ Isaiah Marshall. The defense also combined for five sacks, having entered the game with a Big 12-best 22.

Gifford’s interception came on the Jayhawks’ first drive, but they forced a turnover on downs and took the lead with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Marshall to Carson Bruhn. It was Bruhn’s first career touchdown.

Baylor charged back with a drive that started on the Jayhawks’ 39-yard-line after a 51-yard kickoff return. The Bears needed just six plays to find the end zone with a 1-yard touchdown run by Dawson Pendergrass.

Jordan broke the 7-7 tie out of the locker room when he jumped in front of Marshall’s pass and returned it for a 42-yard pick-six. Kansas got a hand on the extra point, but it bounced backward through the uprights to extend Baylor’s lead.

Kansas responded with a 40-yard field goal from Martin Connington, then gave up a penalty-filled seven-play drive that ended in an 8-yard touchdown pass from DJ Lagway to Jayden McGowan for a 21-10 Baylor lead. The Jayhawks were called for a personal foul and illegal formation during the drive, the latter erasing a 10-yard sack that would have set Baylor up for a third-and-36.

The Jayhawks scored on the first play of the fourth quarter when Marshall found Nik McMillan for a 34-yard touchdown pass. They were unable to score the two-point conversion despite earning a do-over on a pass interference call.

Kansas and Baylor traded field goals before Marshall’s game-winning touchdown.

Up next

Baylor: returns home to host UCF on Friday.

Kansas: heads to Fort Worth to face TCU next Saturday.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here