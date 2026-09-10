Israeli strike in Gaza kills 4 including children and other Mideast developments

An Israeli strike killed at least four people in northern Gaza, including two children. And a media outlet controlled by Iran-backed Houthi rebels claims Saudi-backed forces have launched airstrikes on several areas.

Here’s a look at the latest news in the Middle East. Full coverage can be found here .

Israel carries out deadly new strike in Gaza

Two children were among the dead after Israel carried out a new strike in the northern Gaza community of Beit Lahiya, according to Shifa hospital, where the bodies were taken.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the strike early Thursday, but a new statement said its forces on Wednesday struck Hamas weapons storage facilities in three areas across Gaza.

Israel's military in the past has said it carries out strikes in response to threats against its forces under the fragile ceasefire that has been in place since October.

Houthis claim Saudi-back forces strike again

Al-Masirah TV, controlled by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, claimed Saudi-backed forces launched 40 airstrikes in recent hours in Taiz, Jawf, Hodeida and Marib provinces.

The Associated Press couldn’t immediately independently verify the Houthis' claim as fighting with the Yemeni government forces has heightened this week. There was no immediate comment from the Saudi-backed forces.

Warnings have been growing about a major escalation as the Houthis clash with Yemeni government forces and attack oil facilities and utilities in neighboring Saudi Arabia.

This story will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.