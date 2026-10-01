Italian soccer chief Malagò faces election inquiry and Euro 2032 stadium issues

ROME (AP) — It’s not just the struggling national team that embattled Italian soccer federation president Giovanni Malagò has to worry about these days.

Malagò is facing an inquiry by the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) — a body he used to lead — over an alleged irregularity in his election that could result in his removal and an emergency commissioner taking over.

And — at least as long as he’s got the job— Malagò has also inherited Italy’s problem-plagued preparations for hosting the 2032 European Championship .

This week, the federation submitted a list to UEFA of 14 stadiums in 13 cities that could potentially host games for the tournament that is being co-organized with Turkey. But only one of the venues — Juventus’ Allianz Stadium in Turin — is ready.

Election inquiry

The election inquiry revolves around whether Malagò was registered as a member of the soccer federation at the time of the vote.

“I’m not concerned. I could be wrong, but I don’t think so. I was elected and I had a consensus of votes,” Malagò said Thursday. “With those prerequisites, why should I be worried?”

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has warned Italian authorities of political interference in an interview with the Gazzetta dello Sport.

CONI will discuss the FIGC vote on Tuesday.

Malagò received 68.58% of the votes in the election, easily beating former federation president Giancarlo Abete, who received 29.17% and was the only other candidate.

The vote was to replace Gabriele Gravina, who resigned after four-time champion Italy failed to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup.

On Wednesday, Malagò ally Diana Bianchedi resigned as the national team’s delegation chief amid a spat with Sports Minister Andrea Abodi.

Stadium list

The 13 cities that Italy has submitted as possible hosts for Euro 2032 are: Bari, Bologna, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Lecce, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Salerno, Turin and Verona.

Two stadiums in Rome are included in the proposal: the Stadio Olimpico and a planned new Roma stadium.

Ideally, UEFA would select five stadiums in Italy and five in Turkey for the 24-team, 51-game tournament.

“I’ve been the flag bearer for major events for years,” said Malagò, who was previously president of the Italian Olympic Committee and the Milan Cortina Olympics organizing committee. “UEFA is looking at us very carefully. And our plan is an act of faith because as of today only one stadium would be ready to host the Euros while Turkey has well more than five.”

Of the five favorites, only Turin is ready. Inter and AC Milan are planning to tear down the San Siro and build a new stadium and three others need to be refurbished with major work: the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples and the Stadio Renzo Barbera in Palermo.

City officials in Rome gave final approval this week to build Roma’s new stadium. But construction wouldn’t start until next year.

Italy had originally wanted to host the Euros on its own before asking Turkey to come aboard in a joint bid because of its lack of suitable stadiums.

In April, the government named Massimo Sessa as an extraordinary commissioner for stadiums.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here