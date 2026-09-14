It's same ol', same ol' with Cowboys defense as hype gets pushed aside by reality

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Same old Dallas defense.

Even with a new defensive coordinator — the youngest in franchise history in 34-year-old Christian Parker — and an overhaul of the roster, the Cowboys were just as bad as a year ago in a season-opening 28-20 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday night.

Maybe worse, if that's even possible.

The Giants had the ball three times in the second half. They had two eight-minute touchdown drives, then ran out the final 5:21 on the third possession. New York was 9 of 10 on third down for the game before Jaxson Dart's kneel-down on third down on the final play.

Receivers ran free in the secondary, just as they did a year ago when the Cowboys gave up the most points with the fewest interceptions in franchise history. The run defense was porous in key moments — just as it has been for years now.

There was so much hype about the arrival of Parker and first-round draft pick Caleb Downs. So much hype about the Cowboys sticking to the business of football in the offseason while avoiding the soap operas that often surround them.

Hype has been replaced by reality with the home opener set for Sunday against Washington in a matchup of NFC East rivals trying to avoid an 0-2 start in the division.

“Don’t flinch,” coach Brian Schottenheimer said when asked what he would say to Parker. “You’re going to get humbled at times. It happens. He’ll learn from it. We’ll learn from it. He’s going to be hardest on himself anyways, he and the defensive staff.”

Schottenheimer went off on the young players, unleashing an expletive while trying to explain why Dallas simply didn't cover running backs in the flat, repeatedly.

“Those are going to happen, and we have to coach the young players better,” Schottenheimer said. “But when you play young players, it’s part of the deal, and they need to learn quickly.”

While Dak Prescott led the offense to touchdowns the only two times the Cowboys had the ball after halftime, his interception on an attempted throwaway late in the first half was the most pivotal moment in the game. New York scored touchdowns on either side of halftime because of it, breaking a 7-7 tie.

One of the problems the defense posed a year ago was giving Prescott and company little margin for error. Prescott wasn't buying talk of a 2025 replay, though.

“No, they did a hell of a job on the other side,” Prescott said. “I’m in this year, sorry.”

What’s working

The Cowboys mostly matched the Giants with third down efficiency. Dallas was 8 of 11. The first of the three failed conversions came on the first series, when George Pickens caught a slant for what appeared to be a first down before replay assist turned it into fourth-and-inches. Schottenheimer elected to punt, making it a three-and-out.

What needs help

The Cowboys had one game last season when both CeeDee Lamb and Pickens failed to reach 50 yards receiving. It was the meaningless finale against the Giants when both played less than 50% of the snaps. Lamb did have a touchdown among his 44 yards on Sunday night. Pickens finished with 28 and had a huge drop on a deep throw four plays before Prescott's critical interception.

Stock up

CB Cobie Durant, who led the NFL with three interceptions in the playoffs last season, is making a case to be a full-time player. He was in on 72% of the snaps and had the only pass breakup among defensive backs while also forcing a fumble.

Stock down

RB Javonte Williams had little impact — until his taunting penalty on the last Dallas touchdown when he held the ball out toward an opponent as he crossed the goal line. Schottenheimer said he planned to go for the 2-point conversion to try to get Dallas within six. Instead, Brandon Aubrey missed the 48-yard PAT try.

Key injuries

Schottenheimer said safety Malik Hooker may have fractured a forearm, which would mean two starters and a key backup are already on injured reserve just a week into the season.

Key number

The Dallas defense entered Monday last in the NFL in Week 1 with an expected points allowed per play of 0.34. Even Carolina was better at 0.33, and the Panthers lost to Chicago 59-37. A year ago, one of the worst defenses in franchise history finished at 0.13 expected points allowed per play.

Up next

The Cowboys haven't opened with consecutive losses since 2010, when Wade Phillips was fired midseason with a 1-7 record as Dallas went on to finish 6-10.

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