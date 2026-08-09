Jacob deGrom wanted to stay with Rangers, and extends their win streak with 9 Ks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jacob deGrom told the Texas Rangers before the trade deadline that he believed in the team and wanted to stay .

The two-time Cy Young Award winner and the Rangers have both since gotten back on a winning track.

In his first start since the Aug. 3 deadline, deGrom struck out nine in five innings Saturday night for his first win since June 30. The Rangers beat Baltimore 5-1 for their fourth win in a row since a season-worst six-game losing streak that knocked them out of first place in the AL West.

“Probably a little bit emotional for him today,” said Corey Seager, the two-time World Series MVP shortstop who hit a three-run homer. “Just to kind of go out there and prove why he wanted to be here and why he's been here, and why he's been the best and why we want him to be here ... it was fun to watch.”

The 38-year-old deGrom (8-7, 3.87 ERA) has a full no-trade clause in his contract. At least one playoff-contending team checked in about his availability before Monday's deadline.

After striking out the game's first two batters, deGrom allowed a solo homer to Jackson Holliday. The right-hander went on to strike out half of the 18 batters he faced and walked one while throwing 88 pitches. He now has 1,995 career strikeouts.

“My goodness, he was on,” manager Skip Schumaker said. “Punchout after punchout, weak contact, just an unbelievable start. ... Really good stuff. Just kind of vintage deGrom that we're used to seeing.”

After Houston's 3-2 loss to San Diego on Saturday night, the Rangers were back within a half-game of the division lead.

DeGrom still hasn't gone more than five innings in his last five starts. In his previous four starts, deGrom went 0-2 and allowed 13 earned runs in 18 innings. That included giving up five runs and five walks in 3 1/3 innings last weekend when Texas was swept in Houston before the trade deadline.

He has been dealing with some hip discomfort, which is why Schumaker said he didn't pitch into the sixth inning against the Orioles. The manager said it wasn't anything major.

“We’re going to be able to manage it and keep going,” deGrom said.

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