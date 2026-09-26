Jadan Baugh and No. 21 Florida run roughshod over 4th-ranked Ole Miss, 52-28

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jadan Baugh ran for 142 yards and three touchdowns, Duke Clark added 126 yards and a score on the ground, and No. 21 Florida manhandled fourth-ranked Mississippi 52-28 on Saturday to reach 4-0 for the first time since 2019.

The Gators (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference), installed as 3 1/2-point favorites, proved Las Vegas oddsmakers right by leading from start to finish. They scored touchdowns on five consecutive drives in the second half.

The Rebels (3-1, 1-1) insisted that last week’s victory against LSU, the one that spoiled former Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s return, was not their “Super Bowl.” But they failed to build off that emotional win.

Florida had a lot to do with it.

The Gators jumped on the Rebels early, leading 10-0 before Heisman Trophy front-runner Trinidad Chambliss even threw a pass, and set the pace the rest of the afternoon. Florida was unstoppable running the ball.

Baugh became the third player in school history to top 100 yards rushing in five consecutive games, joining Emmitt Smith (1987, ’88) and Fred Taylor (1997). Baugh was elusive between the tackles, and Clark allowed the Rebels no break when he subbed into the game.

Florida finished with 302 yards rushing and six TDs on the ground.

Clark's 45-yard TD run early in the third was the play of the game. He juked cornerback Antonio Kite and former Florida safety Sharif Denson on his way to the end zone.

Chambliss and Ole Miss scored 11 points in a 3-minute stretch spanning the second and third quarters and seemed to have all the momentum although Florida still led 17-14. But London Montgomery returned the ensuing kickoff 74 yards to set up Clark’s scamper.

Ole Miss seemed out of sorts from the start. Trailing 7-0, Chambliss handed off four consecutive times to backup running back JT Lindsey. Lindsey failed to move the chains on a fourth-and-1 play, giving the Gators great field position.

Chambliss injured his left thigh on the team’s second series. He returned and used the exercise bike between drives.

He ended up throwing for 298 yards, with a touchdown and an interception late. He also ran seven times for 44 yards and two scores.

The takeaway

Mississippi: The Rebels missed star running back Kewan Lacy. He ran for 224 yards and three touchdowns against Florida last year in Oxford but missed this game with a shoulder injury. Lindsey started in his place and finished with 31 yards on 11 carries.

Florida: Coach Jon Sumrall spent the last nine months calling his team a “sleeping giant” and insisting it was time to “wake the beast.” A road victory last week at Auburn was huge, but beating a top five team might be the turning point. The Gators had dropped 12 in a row against the top five.

Up next

Mississippi gets a week off before playing at Vanderbilt on Oct. 10.

Florida plays at No. 19 Missouri next Saturday.

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