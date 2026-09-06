Jadan Baugh runs wild in the Swamp as Florida opens the Jon Sumrall era with a 66-21 win over FAU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jadan Baugh ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns, juking defenders nearly every time he touched the ball, and Florida opened the Jon Sumrall era with a 66-21 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday night.

Aaron Philo added 275 yards passing and four total scores as the Gators won their seventh consecutive home debut for a new coach. This one was the highest-scoring season opener for Florida since 1994.

Sumrall entered the sold-out Swamp amid fire, smoke and strobe lights. He delivered a fiery pregame speech on the field and then really showed what he’s about with a dominant win that was never in doubt. He even had his team throwing — and scoring — in the final minute, reminding some of Hall of Famer Steve Spurrier.

Florida scored on its first six possessions. Philo connected with Vernell Brown III for a 49-yard score and then found former Georgia Tech teammate and current roommate Bailey Stockton for a 12-yarder.

Philo scrambled for a score on fourth down to make it 24-7. Brown finished with 117 yards on six receptions.

Baugh took over from there, making defenders look silly while scoring from 12, 7 and 6 yards out. He also delivered the longest run of his career, a 61-yarder in the third.

Bo Simpson-Nealy, Jonathan Bax, Damon Allen and JK Johnson won’t want to watch replays, but they can take solace in knowing Baugh did the same thing in his previous game at Florida Field.

The 225-pound junior ran for 266 yards and two touchdowns against Florida State to end last season.

Sumrall was hired the following day. He called Florida a sleeping giant and vowed to “wake the beast up.” This was a solid start.

He surely will find plenty to nitpick. FAU totaled 57 plays in the first half and converted 10 of its first 16 third-down plays.

But the Owls had no answer for Baugh, who now has 426 yards rushing and five scores in his last two games — both resounding wins against in-state opponents.

The takeaway

Florida Atlantic: The Owls, who led the nation in passing offense last season, returned quarterback Caden Veltkamp and leading receiver Easton Messer. But the duo had trouble connecting in the Swamp. Veltkamp completed 34 of 52 passes for 276 yards, with a TD, two interceptions and a fumble. Messer finished with seven receptions for 73 yards on 13 targets.

Florida: Philo flashed in his second career start and first at Florida. He beat out Tramell Jones Jr. in training camp while displaying a better grasp of Buster Faulkner’s offense. Philo completed 16 of 21 passes, with an INT.

Up next

Florida Atlantic hosts Navy next Saturday.

Florida hosts Campbell next Saturday.

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