Jaden Craig throws 2 TDs as TCU beats Baylor 17-6 to end the Bears' 4-game winning streak

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jaden Craig threw for 294 yards with two touchdowns and TCU beat instate Big 12 rival Baylor 17-6 on Saturday night in the Horned Frogs' highest-scoring game against a Power Four opponent this season.

Baylor (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) still hasn't allowed more than 19 points in a game this season, but had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Craig, who finished 21-of-36 passing, put the Horned Frogs (3-3, 1-2) ahead to stay on a 25-yard TD pass to Ed Small with 6:14 left in the first quarter. Then in the first minute of the second half, Craig hit Jordan Dwyer for a 67-yard catch-and-run, and on the next snap threw an 8-yard TD to Ka'Morreun Pimpton for a 14-6 lead.

Dwyer had six catches for 150 yards, and Small had seven for 91 yards.

TCU has held all of its opponents to 21 points or less, but had lost all three of its previous games against P4 opponents in one-score games when scoring a total of 33 points (11 per game).

Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway completed only 22 of 53 passes for 256 yards with an interception . The Bears finished with a season-low 310 total yards (337), just two weeks after Lagway threw four TDs and they had 564 total yards in a 55-19 win at Arizona State before an open date.

After Small's TD catch put TCU ahead, Baylor had field goal attempts on its next three drives, all that lasted at least 12 plays. Rhett Armstrong was wide right on a 47-yard attempt before making kicks of 39 and 32 yards for the only Baylor points.

There was a sloppy finish to the first half of The Revivalry, including an exchange of turnovers in the final 2 1/2 minutes.

Baylor safety Micah Gifford forced a fumble at the end of Small's 31-yard catch to midfield, though the Frogs recovered. But on the next play, Gifford got an interception when Craig threw while going backward and under pressure after taking a pitchback on a trick play.

Three plays later, Bears freshman Ryelan Morris fumbled when defensive back Kylin Jackson stripped the ball out of his hands while going down.

The takeaway

TCU: A much needed win for coach Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs, who had lost their first two Big 12 games for the first time since 2013.

Baylor: The four-game winning streak had certainly taken heat off embattled seventh-year coach Dave Aranda, but he is still just 40-39 overall. The Bears have six games left, but that includes a closing three-game stretch at No. 8 BYU and No. 20 Houston with their home finale against No. 10 Texas Tech between that.

Up next

TCU is home against West Virginia (4-3, 1-3) next Saturday.

Baylor plays at Kansas (2-4, 0-3) next Saturday.

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