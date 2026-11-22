MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden McDaniels scored 25 points, Ayo Dosunmu added 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 104-95 on Saturday night.

Jonathan Kuminga scored 16 points, Terrence Shannon Jr. added 15 and LaMelo Ball had 12 as Minnesota shot a season-high 58% from the field.

Minnesota has won three of four; however, it continues searching for consistent offensive flow without injured Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves had 23 turnovers after having 17 and 21 in its prior two games.

Cedric Coward tied a season high with 23 points to lead Memphis, which lost for the first time in six games and first time on the road in nine starts. The Grizzlies have the league’s top offensive rating, but recorded season lows in points in a quarter (12), half (46) and game against the league’s top defensive rated team.

Memphis played without power forward Cam Boozer (right ankle sprain), second on the team with 16.6 points per game to go along with a team-high 9.2 rebounds, and forward Jerami Grant (left calf strain). Coach Tuomas Iisalo said pregame that Boozer was undergoing further evaluations and “there will be a medical update later on” regarding Grant.

Guard Ty Jerome, averaging a team-high 25.4 points, scored 18 in his first game back after missing four games with a right hip impingement.

Down by 23 points early in the fourth quarter, Memphis got within 97-90 with 2:37 left, but McDaniels countered with back-to-back layups for Minnesota.

Minnesota outscored Memphis 28-12 in the second quarter to take control.

Down by 11 early in the frame, the Timberwolves went on a 26-6 run capped by a Rudy Gobert dunk off a missed Ball free throw on their way to a 56-46 lead at the break.

Dosunmu had three driving layups as the Timberwolves scored 14 of the final 16 points of the third quarter for an 83-62 advantage.

Up next

Grizzlies: At Charlotte on Monday.

Timberwolves: Host Brooklyn on Monday.

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