Jags' home winning streak against Indy is 'weird, quirky' and a long shot to end Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jaguars left tackle Walker Little perfectly summed up Jacksonville's 11-game home winning streak against Indianapolis.

“It’s one of those weird, quirky stats that you see and you’re like, ‘That’s crazy,’” Little said.

It has been an annual storyline surrounding this AFC South matchup for years — and might very well still be in 2027.

The Jaguars (4-2), fresh off a bye week, will try to extend the streak when they host the struggling Colts (2-5) on Sunday. Indianapolis last won at EverBank Stadium in 2014 and will try to end the skid after a trying week in which the Colts traded team captain DeForest Buckner and longtime guard Quenton Nelson to start a rebuilding effort.

“Regardless of circumstances, we have a job to do, and we’re excited for that challenge,” Colts coach Shane Steichen said.

Indianapolis has dropped three in a row and 12 of 14 dating to last season. The Colts’ futility on the road against Jacksonville might be even more of a head-scratching slump.

The 11-game slide includes a trip to London in 2016. Even in some of the Jaguars’ worst years — a one-win campaign in 2020 and a pair of three-win seasons — they managed to beat Indianapolis at home.

“Meat and potatoes; keep the main thing the main thing and just play our brand of football,” Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen said. “And that’s all we worry about. The streak is the streak; it is what it is.”

The Jags are playing just their third game in Jacksonville this season. They played consecutive “home games” in London, beating Philadelphia and losing to Houston, but gained ground in the division during the bye week because Houston, Indianapolis and Tennessee each lost.

Jacksonville has won six consecutive regular-season games at EverBank Stadium, outscoring opponents 229-68 over that span.

“It’s always nice to have a home-field advantage,” Jags coach Liam Coen said. “It’s not an easy place to come in and play, I don’t think. We play well at home, for sure. That’s something that you can lean into, but we haven’t necessarily talked about any streak or anything like that.

“It’s the NFL — any given Sunday — and it can happen anywhere.”

It hasn’t happened in Jacksonville for the Colts in a dozen years, and they are 10-point underdogs. It’s the first time the Jaguars have been a double-digit favorite in the series since 2017.

“You just never know what can happen in this league,” Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner said. “You can’t be worried about all of the extra stuff. If you got a game that week, you prepare for the game each and every week no matter what’s going on the outside because, like I said, you never know what can happen in this league.”

Need to know

Indianapolis (2-5) at Jacksonville (4-2).

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS.

Latest odds: Jaguars by 10.

Against the spread: Colts 4-3; Jaguars 3-3.

Last week: Colts lost at Vikings 16-10; Jaguars had a bye.

Last meeting: Jaguars beat the Colts 23-17 on Dec. 28, 2025, in Indianapolis.

Series record: Colts lead 28-22.

Matchup to watch

Jonathan Taylor against the NFL’s No. 1 run defense. Taylor has 587 yards rushing and eight touchdowns for the Colts this season. There was speculation he might get traded this week, but nothing materialized. Indy’s offense runs through him and will be tested in Jacksonville, which leads the league in rushing defense, averaging 72.2 yards a game and 3.23 yards a carry.

Stats and stuff

— The Colts have lost three in a row since winning consecutive games against Houston and Washington.

— The Colts are 1-3 on the road this season, averaging 20 points a game.

— Taylor is the last player to top 100 yards rushing against Jacksonville, finishing with 177 on the ground in a 26-23 overtime victory to end the 2024 season.

— The Jaguars have won six consecutive regular-season games in Jacksonville, outscoring opponents by an average score of 38-11.

— Jacksonville went 9-1 after its bye week last year, Coen’s first season.

— The Jaguars have posted five first-quarter shutouts this season and have allowed three or fewer points in the first half of four games.

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