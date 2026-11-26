JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Coming off their worst offensive performance in two months, the Jacksonville Jaguars are simplifying the operation.

Coach Liam Coen said Wednesday the unit will have fewer plays, motions and moving parts when the Jaguars (7-3) face AFC South rival Tennessee (1-9) for the second time in three weeks Sunday.

Jacksonville was sluggish and sloppy in a 23-18 loss at the New York Giants last Sunday. Trevor Lawrence threw two interceptions that essentially handed the Giants six points, and the Jags committed 13 penalties for 107 yards and scored one touchdown in six trips inside the 20-yard line.

The setback ended Jacksonville’s three-game winning streak and exposed flaws, specifically around an offensive line that gave up three sacks and eight more quarterback hits.

“That’s the fine line that you always have as a coach, especially when you have success,” Coen said. “When you have success, you play well, what does it tell us as coaches? ‘Oh, we can do more.’ And the football gods come down and tell you you’re an idiot and that’s not the way.

“Very humbling experiences, learning lessons, not failures, and that’s how we got to be able to move forward as an offense.”

The Titans could be the perfect opponent for Jacksonville’s attempted bounceback.

Tennessee has allowed at least 40 points in three consecutive games, including a 40-23 loss to the Jaguars in Nashville two weeks ago. The Titans parted with two of their best defenders — defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and safety Amani Hooker — before the trade deadline and haven’t looked the same since.

“I don’t question the effort,” Titans coach Robert Saleh said. “I know our guys are playing their butts off, but from an execution standpoint, winning our one-on-one matchups, whether it’s upfront, in the secondary, at the linebacker level, we’re not winning those opportunities at a high enough rate.”

Tennessee has lost four in a row on the season and five straight against Jacksonville. Another loss Sunday would be the longest one-sided stretch in a series that has been played twice a year annually since 1995.

“We’re in a little bit of a rut right now,” Titans linebacker Cedric Gray said. “We got to pull ourselves out. We’re just trying to get back to the basics schematically but also fundamentally-wise as well.

“I think that’s another thing that we’ve kind of let go of a little bit, so we’re trying to hone back on that and get back to the fundamentals so we can be better.”

Need to know

Tennessee (1-9) at Jacksonville (7-3).

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox.

Latest odds: Jaguars by 14 1/2.

Against the spread: Titans 4-6; Jaguars 6-4.

Last week: Titans lost at Cowboys 51-30; Jaguars lost at Giants 23-18.

Last meeting: Jaguars beat the Titans 40-23 on Nov. 15, 2026, in Nashville.

Series record: Titans lead 34-29.

Matchup to watch

Titans running back Tony Pollard versus the NFL’s fifth-ranked run defense. Pollard has at least 110 yards rushing in three of his last four games. The one outlier came against Jacksonville, when he finished with a season-low 33 yards on nine carries. Pollard surely will try to do more Sunday against a unit that has three relatively new pieces: safety Jessie Bates III, defensive tackle Jordan Davis and nose tackle Davon Godchaux.

Stats and stuff

— Titans receiver Carnell Tate ranks second in the NFL among rookies with 471 yards receiving and fifth among rookies with 36 receptions.

— Second-year Titans returner Chimere Dike has 3,894 all-purpose yards in 27 games and needs 106 more to reach 4,000. If he does so Sunday, he would join four other NFL players who have debuted since 1960 and reached 4,000 all-purpose yards within their first 28 career games. The list includes Gale Sayers (25 games from 1965-66), Mark Herron (27 games from 1973-74), Danny Amendola (27 games from 2009-10) and James Brooks (28 games from 1981-83).

— The Titans have lost 18 of their last 24 road games.

— The Jaguars are 10-1 at home under Coen in the regular season.

— Jacksonville has scored at least 30 points in four consecutive divisional games.

— Lawrence has thrown for 836 yards and eight touchdowns in his last three games against the Titans.

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