Jaguars embrace 'our reality' of playing on the road for 28 of their next 33 games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Anywhere. Anytime. Anybody.

That was Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen’s message to his team months ago. He wanted to establish a tone for what could be the most daunting stretch in NFL history.

The Jaguars (1-0) will play 28 of their next 33 regular-season games away from home, beginning Sunday at Denver (0-1).

“Drop us off in a plane and we’ll go play,” Coen said.

Because of an ongoing, $1.4 billion renovation to EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, the Jaguars will play two of their eight home games this season in London. They will play the entire 2027 schedule outside the city, with nine homes games spread between Orlando, London and potentially another international site.

It’s far from ideal, but hardly a concern for a team that believes it has the talent to compete in any venue and against any opponent. And Coen chose to embrace it.

“If you’re a part of this organization right now, this is the reality,” Coen said. “This is our truth; this is our reality. And nobody in this league and in this fanbase is going to care at the end of the day. Like, nobody.

“It’s not going to be an allowed excuse or an allowed reason because the results are what they are at the end of the season. Your record’s your record, and nobody’s going to look at it and say, ‘Oh, well, they had to go play a lot of games away from home.’”

Coen addressed the team’s future with players and coaches before training camp. Now, it’s become a version of “trauma bonding,” center Robert Hainsey said.

“He definitely made it our mentality,” Hainsey said. “Like, literally, drop us off anywhere, put the ball down and let’s play. That’s how we got to prepare. That’s who we got to be. This is the NFL. It’s never easy. It’s just one more thing that’s going to make it maybe a little bit tougher.”

The Jaguars return home on Sept. 27 against New England, and then they are away for an entire month — at Cincinnati, two home games in the United Kingdom, followed by a bye week. After another home game on Nov. 1, they have three straight road games.

The Jags requested “a little bit of a donut in the middle of the schedule” to allow construction teams to get work done inside the stadium, team president Mark Lamping said.

Jacksonville also closes the season with four of its final six on the road.

“In your head, you’re kind of feeling sorry for yourself, ‘This sucks, blah, blah, blah.’ But I know everyone next to me is doing it, too," Hainsey said. "Yeah, we’re going to complain about it, but it’s a little bit of an outlet and we have fun with it. And then, when we bring it back, it’s like, ‘Let’s go play.’”

The Jaguars played well on the road in 2025, finishing 6-2. Their biggest win: at Denver a few days before Christmas.

“Like coach says, ‘Anytime, anyplace,’” cornerback Jourdan Lewis said. “We want to play to our standard regardless of where it is.”

Coen, whose team is coming off an AFC South title, is always looking for motivation to keep his guys playing with an edge. The team’s less-than-ideal stadium situation could help.

“When you go on the road, especially the West Coast trips that we did have last year, those are longer trips,” Coen said. “You’re together a little bit longer. … You can get a little bit more rest and less distractions.

“As much as I want to go see my family on a Saturday after we have our work done here, it is good for us. It’s good for us to be connected. It’s good for us to be around each other and to keep learning and growing together.”

See AP’s full NFL coverage here