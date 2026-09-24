Jaguars expect a favorable response against the Patriots, who are still 'finding ourselves'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are counting on one thing following their worst offensive performance in 11 months: a favorable response.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Lawrence said. “It’s the NFL. You’re going to play some good teams, you’re going to have some tough losses and you got to be able to respond the next week. And that says everything you need to know about your team.”

The Jaguars (1-1) will learn plenty when they host defending AFC champion New England (1-1) on Sunday in front of a reduced-capacity crowd at EverBank Stadium.

The Patriots are looking for answers, too. They have allowed a league-low 16 points through two games, but have scored just 30 points behind quarterback Drake Maye and running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson.

“One of the best things about getting new chances every week is having to let the other ones go,” Maye said.

Maye has one touchdown pass and four interceptions — already half as many INTs as he threw in 2025. He will be without star receiver A.J. Brown for the second consecutive week. Brown is on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.

“I think we’re finding ourselves,” Maye said. “I think every time you get into a new season with new guys, new players and you’re battling injuries, every team in the league is trying to improve. Really for us, it’s about finding ourselves.”

The Pats have won nine of their past 10 road games, with the lone loss coming at reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle in the season opener. New England led most of the game before Maye threw three picks in the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, are looking to rebound after mustering just three second-half points in a 20-13 loss at Denver. Lawrence threw for 189 yards, with an interception and two sacks, behind a shaky offensive line.

“Coaches, players, everybody involved in that, we’ve got to be accountable,” Jaguars coach Liam Coen said. “We have to connect, reconnect. We’ve got to move on and respond. That’s what it really comes down to. I’m excited to see us respond.”

Need to know

New England (1-1) at Jacksonville (1-1)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS.

Latest odds: Jaguars by 3.

Against the spread: Patriots 2-0; Jaguars 1-1.

Last week: Patriots beat the Steelers 20-3; Jaguars lost to the Broncos 20-13.

Last meeting: Jaguars beat Patriots 32-16 on Oct. 20, 2024, in London.

Series record: Patriots lead 12-3.

Matchup to watch

A week after getting manhandled by Denver’s Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto, Jacksonville’s offensive line faces another big challenge against New England’s Christian Barmore and Milton Williams. Lawrence was hurried and harassed all afternoon in the loss. Creating more time for Lawrence against one of the best defenses in the NFL could be the key to Jacksonville rebounding from a loss or dropping two in a row for the first time in nearly a year.

Stats and stuff

— The game will be played in front of 42,000 fans, with the upper deck closed amid a $1.4 billion renovation to EverBank Stadium. The Jaguars will play the entire 2027 season outside Jacksonville.

— Patriots offensive line coach Doug Marrone will be on the visiting sideline in Jacksonville for the first time since getting fired as the Jaguars’ head coach in 2020.

— The fewest points the Patriots have allowed through three games is 17 in 2019, so they would need a shutout to break the franchise mark.

— Rhamondre Stevenson needs 37 yards against Jacksonville to pass Curtis Martin for fourth on the team’s career rushing list.

— No NFL team has more wins against AFC opponents over the past two seasons than the Jaguars, who have 11.

— Trevor Lawrence needs two passing touchdowns to pass Blake Bortles (103) for second place on the team’s career list. Mark Brunell holds the top spot with 144.

— The Jaguars hope to get two-way player Travis Hunter more involved on offense. He has played just 10 snaps on that side of the ball through two games.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here