Jaguars sorting out altercation between ball boy and Josh Hines-Allen after Travis Hunter's INT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen isn't sure if cornerback Travis Hunter ended up with the actual ball from his first NFL interception.

Hunter spun the ball in celebration and danced after picking off a pass from New England's Drake Maye in the end zone late in the second quarter Sunday. An NFL ball boy picked it up and then refused to give it to veteran defensive end Josh Hines-Allen , even screaming, “Hey, you can't touch me" when Hines-Allen tried to grab the ball.

NFL players are allowed to keep game balls, although they get charged a hefty price by the league.

Hines-Allen tried to knock this one out of the ball boy's hands before Jacksonville's equipment manager, George Pellicer, stepped between them. The ball boy again screamed, “Hey, he pushed me. He can't do that" as Pellicer worked to retrieve the ball.

Video of the interaction went viral hours after the game, which the Jaguars won 35-6.

“I was just talking about it," Coen said during a Zoom call with reporters Monday. "I haven't gotten a clean answer. We've been in communication with those guys over there. I think they've gotten it sorted out; I can't say for certain if we got the actual ball or not.

"I know there was something that went on there. I think it's all squared away. We'll get it taken care of.”

Hunter, the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and second overall draft pick from Colorado, made a leaping catch on the pass intended for Patriots receiver Efton Chism III. The play prevented New England from cutting into a 14-3 lead just before the break.

“The coach did a great job scheming it up for us,” Hunter said after the game. “He called the perfect call for us. We all talked and we communicated on my side of the ball, and I just made it happen.”

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