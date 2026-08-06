Jahmyr Gibbs back on the field for the first time since Detroit Lions training camp started

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Jahmyr Gibbs was back on the field Thursday for the first time since Detroit Lions training camp started a week ago.

The Pro Bowl running back participated in the early walk-through session and team stretching period before moving to the sideline to work with trainers.

It was not a full practice, but it was a start as Gibbs and the Lions appear closer to a deal to finalize a contract extension. He did not speak to the media when walking off the field after practice, but he held his right arm high and gave a thumbs up when asked if a deal was close.

“He’s one of our best players. We always want him out there, but I know he’s going to be ready when the moment comes,’’ offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said before practice. “I’m not concerned about it.’’

Gibbs, entering his fourth season, has been at camp participating in meetings, but Thursday was his first day on the field. He rushed for 1,223 yards with 13 touchdowns and had 77 receptions for 616 yards and five scores in 2025.

Linebacker Jack Campbell, who called Gibbs a fantastic human being, said his return makes his job tougher.

“For me, when I saw him back out there I was like, ‘Gosh, now I have to go one-on-one against him in routes,’" Campbell said. “But it’s good to have Jah back. You know what he is, you know what he does for the team, he’s electric.’’

In the past two days, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (two-year, $44 million) and Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (three-year, up to $75 million) have reached contract extensions which could open the door for a Gibbs deal. Robinson is now the highest paid running back in NFL history.

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