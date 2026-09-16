Ja'Kobi Lane headed to IR as the Ravens face injuries at wide receiver early in the season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — For a moment, Ja'Kobi Lane thought he'd caught a touchdown pass in his very first NFL game.

Now it's not clear when he'll play his next.

Lane is headed to injured reserve after the Baltimore wideout had surgery Wednesday morning. After an impressive preseason, the rookie had his touchdown last weekend at Indianapolis called back because of a penalty. He was eventually sidelined with a wrist injury.

It was one of two significant injuries at wide receiver for the Ravens. Zay Flowers left with a hamstring issue after a great start. Coach Jesse Minter said Flowers is day to day. Lane is not.

“He'll be back as soon as it is,” Minter said. “Whatever the number is, try to slice a week or two off of that, from a player's competitive standpoint. I know he'll be chomping at the bit to get back.”

Baltimore finished with over 500 yards of offense in a 41-23 win over the Colts, but the Ravens really looked stellar when Flowers was in the game. He caught five passes for 150 yards and a touchdown before exiting in the second quarter.

If he's out this weekend in the home opener against New Orleans, Lamar Jackson won't have many proven targets. Rashod Bateman remains available, but Devontez Walker (groin) and rookie Elijah Sarratt were inactive last weekend. Walker has seven career receptions in two-plus seasons, although four were for touchdowns.

Walker was a full participant in practice Wednesday, but Flowers was out. So were edge rusher Trey Hendrickson (finger), tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe), guard John Simpson (groin), cornerback T.J. Tampa (knee) and defensive lineman Calais Campbell (rest). Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) was limited after missing the opener.

New offensive coordinator Declan Doyle faces a real test trying to keep the offense humming despite potentially being down his best receiver (Flowers) and a promising rookie (Lane). A return by Walker could help.

“I'm very excited. You see a lot of good things — what Dec is doing, how he dialed things up,” Walker said. “Makes any receiver want to be excited, to play with him.”

After contributing almost exclusively on special teams last season, LaJohntay Wester caught two passes for 15 yards Sunday. Chris Moore, an 11-year veteran who was elevated from the practice squad to face Indianapolis, caught a 53-yard pass.

“I really try to learn everybody's position, because you never know what's going to happen in a game,” Moore said. “I've been in that situation where people go down and you've just got to get pulled in, and you've got to make the most of it. That's how this league is, and that's how you get trust from coaches.”

The Ravens signed Moore from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Wednesday.

“You tell guys, ‘Play your way onto the roster,’ and Chris certainly did that in Week 1,” Minter said.

Jackson threw for 324 yards against the Colts. Flowers' ability to create big plays after the catch was a key factor, but eight other players had at least one reception as well. Mark Andrews had four catches, and fellow tight ends Matt Hibner and Durham Smythe had one apiece. Baltimore lost tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar in the offseason.

Now wide receiver is where the team's depth will be tested.

“Run at the opportunity. I think the first game was a great example that the ball can really go anywhere in our offense — just being very precise, being very detailed, being in the right spot, the ball can find you,” Minter said. “Playing fast and playing with confidence, we have a lot of confidence in all those guys. They have gotten so many reps from all the way back from the offseason program to now. So, just go out there and use the talent that you have been given and put it on display, within the framework of the offense.”

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