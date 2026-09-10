Jamal Musiala scores in the Champions League for Bayern Munich weeks after seizures

After struggling with seizures on the field, Jamal Musiala celebrated his first goal of the season by pointing to his head.

Musiala scored the opening goal in Bayern Munich's 5-0 win over Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League on Thursday, reacting fast to pounce on a deflected pass from Harry Kane and fire the ball into the net in the 47th minute.

As he wheeled away to celebrate with teammate Aleksandar Pavlovic, Musiala appeared to look to the stands while repeatedly pointing at the side of his head.

Musiala told broadcaster Prime Video he was happy on the field and said he enjoyed “having fun with the team on the field” again but still saw room to improve. “Physically I feel good. This topic isn't anything new for me by now,” he said.

Bayern's star attacking midfielder was making the most of his first start since he collapsed on the field in two preseason games in a row. That was the first public sign of a neurological condition which he and the club had known about since at least last season .

Musiala posted on social media at the time that he had been diagnosed with “absence seizures caused by a neurological dysfunction” but that the condition wasn't a risk to his health and he intended to keep playing as before.

Still, he was out of Bayern's team for three games as he adapted to what coach Vincent Kompany called an increase in his medication, and the shock of having his condition revealed so publicly. Musiala returned to the field when he came off the bench in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Schalke in the Bundesliga.

Musiala's goal against Bodø/Glimt was his first in any competitive game since scoring in Germany's 7-1 win over Curacao at the World Cup in June.

“Really happy for him," teammate Harry Kane told Prime Video. "He had a tough time there, especially early on in the pre-season, start of the season, so it’s good to see a smile on his face.

“It’s the pressure that’s been lifted off him and now he seems really good. He’s training really well," Kane added. "You can see the hunger, you can see the sharpness in training and he took that into the game and even before he scored he looked really sharp in the final third and then obviously a great finish and he should be really proud of himself.”

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