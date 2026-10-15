Jameis Winston’s starting dream is alive as the Giants roll into a game against the Saints

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — When Jameis Winston signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2020 initially to back up Drew Brees and then to be in the mix to succeed him at quarterback, he was long removed from winning the Heisman Trophy in college and being the top pick in the draft.

He did not give up on being a starter in the NFL again, like he was early in his career with Tampa Bay.

“I dreamt of it,” Winston said Wednesday. “And now it's here.”

Winston got another chance with the New York Giants this season after Jaxson Dart was lost for the season with a knee injury. He's still unbeaten since assuming the full-time No. 1 role, and while J.J. McCarthy is getting mixed in as a change of pace, this is firmly Winston's job with New Orleans up next Sunday.

“He’s a leader," said Saints defensive end Carl Granderson, who was teammates with Winston for four seasons. "He’s going to bring the energy. He’s going to make sure the offense is ready to play. He’s the hype man of their team, so we’ve just got to be ready to get after them and have even more energy than he’s bringing.”

Energy isn't the issue. Efficiency is, and Winston has been all over the map since stepping in for Dart.

In relief at the Los Angeles Rams — New York's only loss — Winston was 11 of 27 with an interception. He managed an ugly victory against Tennessee, provided the full so-called “Jameis Winston experience” to beat Arizona and improved drastically along the way at Washington, a game that ended in an infamous tie.

"It’s tough to just kind of jump in there when the offense is built probably for a different quarterback," coach John Harbaugh said. “It was awkward, and he fought through it and he kept his confidence. He kept his poise, and he found a way to win football games. Now we’re starting to get adapted, I think, a little bit to the game plan and what we’re doing and getting reps on the things that are more Jameis-type things.”

While the Giants are 3-1-1 and alone in first place in the NFC East, the Saints are 1-4 after losing three in a row. Their lone victory came on the road, when Tyler Shough was 27 of 34 for 252 yards and two touchdowns — one each passing and rushing — at Baltimore.

That TD was one of 39 successful completions between Shough and receiver Chris Olave this season.

“Those two guys, they’re a connection right now,” Harbaugh said. “He’s been lighting it up since he started. But he’s still a young quarterback too, so you see all those elements. Done a great job, though.”

Need to know

New Orleans (1-4) at N.Y. Giants (3-1-1)

When/where to watch: Sunday 1 p.m. EDT, Fox.

Latest odds: Saints by 1 1/2.

Against the spread: Saints 2-3; Giants 4-1.

Last week: Saints lost to the Vikings 23-13; Giants tied the Commanders 27-27.

Last meeting: Saints beat the Giants 26-14 on Oct. 5, 2025, at New Orleans.

Series record: Tied 17-17.

Matchup to watch

Shough and the Saints offensive line vs. the Giants defense. After being one of the lowest-sack-producing teams in the league for the first few weeks, New York has become a blitzing machine, with defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson dialing up the pressure. Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux could be in for a big game. He does not have the stats to show for his improvement since replacing injured linebacker Brian Burns in the starting lineup, but Thibodeaux has the ability to shed blocks and disrupt plays in the backfield.

Stats and stuff

— The Saints have won the past three meetings. The most recent time the Giants have defeated New Orleans was in overtime on Oct. 3, 2021, when Winston started for the Saints and was 17 of 23 for 226 yards and a touchdown.

— New Orleans has lost 14 of 19 at home and won four of seven road games going back to beating Carolina last Nov. 9.

— Shough has 250 or more yards passing and a TD in eight of his past nine games, but is coming off a career-low 96 yards passing against Minnesota.

— RB Alvin Kamara has 7,336 career yards rushing and needs 11 yards receiving to become the sixth player in NFL history with 5,000 career yards apiece rushing and receiving.

— Olave is tied for second in the league with 39 receptions and is second with 537 yards receiving entering Week 6.

— Edge rusher Chase Young leads the Saints with four sacks.

— CB Kool-Aid McKinstry had two interceptions in his previous game against New York.

— The Giants have won their first three home games. The previous time they won their first four was 2008.

— Winston was 33 of 54 for 326 yards and three TD passes at the Commanders.

— Only five teams have more lost fumbles than the Giants' four. Winston and running backs Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy and Najee Harris each have one.

— Malik Nabers has 17 catches for 232 yards and two TDs over the past two weeks. He had 12 for 96 in his first three games in his return from a torn ACL in his right knee.

— Tight end Isaiah Likely leads New York with four touchdown catches.

— Safety Jevon Holland is tied for the league lead in interceptions with three entering Week 6.

— Rookie kicker Dominic Zvada was 2 of 5 on field-goal attempts in bad weather at Washington after starting his professional career 9 of 9.

AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in New Orleans contributed to this report.

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