James Pearce Jr. questionable for Falcons game against Bengals in Madrid because of back issue

MADRID (AP) — Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr.'s return from suspension has been put in doubt because of an injury setback in practice on Friday, Atlanta coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Pearce was expected to be back in action against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Madrid after missing the first eight games of the season. Pearce was suspended for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy after being arrested in February following a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend, WNBA player Rickea Jackson .

Stefanski said Pearce had a back issue “flare up” and was limited in practice. He was listed as questionable.

Stefanski said Pearce would be monitored over the weekend, with hopes they would know more about his condition in the next 24 hours to 48 hours.

Stefanski had said earlier in the week that the number of snaps expected for Pearce on Sunday would depend on how he responded in practice. The coach had said Pearce was in good football shape.

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said Pearce had been expected to play a pure pass-rush role and would be on a pitch count.

Pearce had participated in Wednesday's walkthrough after the team arrived in Madrid for Sunday's game .

The second-year defensive end was reinstated on Monday, a day after the team's 16-0 loss in heavy rain at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Also, wide receiver Zachariah Branch and running back Brian Robinson Jr. were ruled out for Sunday's game because of hamstring issues.

Also listed as questionable were linebackers Yasir Abdullah (hamstring) and Divine Deablo (forearm), wide receiver Beaux Collins (hip), and offensive tackle Cameron Williams (ankle).

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