Japan's former defense chief urges PM to challenge US sanctions on ICC president

TOKYO (AP) — A former Japanese defense minister on Friday described a U.S. decision to sanction the International Criminal Court and its Japanese president as an outright attack on the rules-based international order.

Gen Nakatani, a veteran lawmaker in the governing party, urged Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to protest more firmly and demand that the U.S. withdraw the measures.

Nakatani said there is no reason for the ICC and its president, Tomoko Akane , to come under U.S. “political coercion and sanctions.”

His demand comes just weeks before Takaichi's expected U.S. trip to attend the United Nations' General Assembly and possibly meet with President Donald Trump . Nakatani, who heads a cross-party group of dozens of lawmakers from the ruling and opposition parties working on human rights and diplomacy, will submit its demands to Takaichi's top government spokesperson by mid-September.

The Japan-U.S. alliance and Tokyo's adherence to the rule of law should not be “a choice of one or the other,” said Nakatani, a senior member of Takaichi's governing Liberal Democratic Party and a national security expert.

“Being docile and not saying what needs to be said at a crucial time as an ally, (Japan) would even lose trust from the United States,” Nakatani said.

Takaichi has been criticized for perceived weakness as she struggles to balance Japan’s support for the rule of law and its ties with the Trump administration. She has described the U.S. sanctions on the ICC as “unfortunate” and said the measures are not compatible with Japan’s policy.

Nakatani urged Takaichi to more firmly protest and demand that Washington retract its sanctions against the ICC and Akane, and express Japan's continued support for the ICC and Akane.

Washington has accused the ICC of overstepping its mandate and has imposed sanctions on about a dozen court staff in retaliation for investigations into Israeli officials in Gaza and U.S. military personnel in Afghanistan.

The sanctions freeze any assets held in U.S. jurisdictions and prevent court officials and their families from entering the United States.

Speaking last month, Akane said the sanctions have not intimidated her or affected her work, and that she would protect the ICC, its judges and staff and their operations. She called on Japan to work with other ICC members to defend the court and convince Washington not to further escalate the situation.