FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Jason Sanders never thought it was over for him.

Not when the 31-year-old kicker was sidelined all last season. Not when he was cut three times in the offseason. Not even when the struggles crept in during training camp this summer with the New York Jets .

“All the best kickers in the NFL, they go out there with confidence," Sanders said Friday. "It just took until Week 1 for me to find it.”

And he has been kicking with it ever since. Just like old times.

“I knew who I was coming into it, but I think once I stepped foot on the field in Tennessee (in Week 1), it kind of just came back, like, we’ve been doing this, this is who you are, this is what you’re good at,” Sanders said. “It just took a lot longer than we thought it would.”

Sanders has been one of the few bright spots in the Jets' 2-8 season after signing with New York in the offseason. Entering Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers , he leads the NFL with 25 field goals and his 88 points rank second to Indianapolis' Spencer Shrader (91) — and are the most by a Jets player through Week 10 in franchise history.

“I always think everything happens for a reason, and God put me in this building for a reason,” Sanders said. “You've just got to keep trusting the process.”

Even if, at times, it's difficult to do so.

Sanders was one of the most consistently reliable kickers in Miami Dolphins history after being a seventh-round draft pick out of New Mexico in 2018. He was an All-Pro in his third season and has the highest field-goal accuracy rate in franchise history at 84.6%, connecting on 187 of 221 attempts. His 33 field goals from 50 or more yards also are a Dolphins record.

A tough injury cost Sanders his final season in Miami

Sanders was remarkably durable, never missing a game in his first seven NFL seasons. But then came a hip injury during training camp in 2025 that sidelined him the entire season.

“It was a pretty much a high quad, but they called it a ‘hip’ just because of how high it was," Sanders explained. "It took longer just because it's such a position-specific muscle. Like if a running back did it, it’d be probably two or three weeks, but because I need it to go back and come forward, it just took a lot longer.”

Sanders said he was probably healthy enough to play again by Week 12 or 13 last season, but he needed a few extra weeks to trust his leg again.

“While I was rehabbing the whole time, there was not one second where I was like, I think I’m done,” he said. “I was just like, I'm coming back. That’s just how I treated it. I think maybe if I had that other mentality, I might have not made it out.”

But he never kicked in another game for the only NFL team he had known. Sanders was released by the Dolphins in March.

“I had a good career in Miami and I was thankful,” he said. "It was more of like a grateful moment. I thought about that side, like if I can’t get back and play again, yeah, there’s something to be grateful for. I would've been OK with the reality of it.

"But I knew we were still going.”

Sanders' journey takes a few more twists and turns

He was signed by the Giants five days later but was out of a job again when he was released on June 2. The Jets, meanwhile, were trying to sort out their kicking situation after Nick Folk left as a free agent and they signed Sanders a day later.

After some up-and-down days in camp and the preseason, the veteran won a competition with Cade York . But the Jets released Sanders after final roster cuts when they claimed Blake Grupe off waivers from Indianapolis. Sanders was re-signed to the practice squad and went home to Florida during the team's brief break before preparing for the regular season.

“I came back and it was just clicking,” he said. “Even when I was healthy, in (organized team activities), I’d have good days here and there, but it took a full offseason to find my confidence again and that’s pretty much it.”

The Jets elevated Sanders to the active roster for the season opener at Tennessee, surprisingly going with him over Grupe. He made his first extra point and then his first field goal from 33 yards but missed badly on a 54-yard attempt. He bounced back and made kicks from 51 and 52 yards.

After being elevated three times from the practice squad, Sanders was signed to the active roster — and has been steady since.

“As soon as I stepped on that Tennessee field, I felt back,” he said. “I felt like it was time. Preseason didn’t do it for me. It was that first regular-season game where it was like, we’re back.”

Sanders has reestablished himself as one of the NFL's top kickers

New York's offense has struggled the past few games , particularly in the red zone, where the Jets rank last in the NFL in scoring rate at 37.9%, with touchdowns on just 11 of 28 trips inside their opponents’ 20-yard line. They have gone nine quarters without getting into the end zone.

But Sanders has made four field goals in each of the last three games, the first Jets kicker to accomplish that since Jim Turner in 1968. He's just the eighth kicker in NFL history to do so.

“Obviously, you want more touchdowns," Sanders said. "I’m still just doing my job. Whether it’s one kick today or four kicks or six, whenever they put you out there, you still got to do it.”

Which is exactly what he has done through the first 10 games. Sanders is 25 of 28 on field goals and 13 of 14 on extra points.

“It's been very impressive,” special teams coordinator Chris Banjo said. "I continue to commit to just who he is as a person — his process, the way he goes about it, the way he handles his business. That part, to me, has been the most impressive part.

“A guy who doesn’t blink, who has the utmost faith and confidence in himself, and it makes you, to a certain extent, believe in him as well, too.”

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