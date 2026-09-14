Jaxson Dart and Isaiah Likely show off their chemistry in Giants' Week 1 win

Isaiah Likely was not at all surprised that he and Jaxson Dart clicked so quickly in their first game together that counts with the New York Giants.

Their time spent watching film and talking about football built a rapport. Then, the big tight end was the second-year quarterback's most popular target by far throughout training camp .

That chemistry was on full display in the Giants' season-opening victory against Dallas on Sunday night, when Dart completed all eight passes he threw to Likely for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

“We were really just playing and letting your talent shine,” Likely said. “Getting out there and finally showing the world what we’ve been practicing.”

The arrival of Likely, who followed coach John Harbaugh from Baltimore, and return of No. 1 receiver Malik Nabers from injury give the offense a couple of playmakers in the air to mix with Harbaugh's run-focused approach.

Nabers watched at camp as Likely got open on one play after another. He thinks the sure-handed 26-year-old helps level things out for Dart.

"He just catches everything," said Nabers, who played his first game 350 days since going down with a torn ACL in his right knee. “Every time I turn around and when it goes to (No.) 9, I just know it’s going to get caught.”

Harbaugh also was expecting immediate production from Likely, whom he had for four seasons with the Ravens before the Giants signed him to a three-year, $40 million contract in March.

“I mean, we paid him a lot,” Harbaugh said with a laugh. “That’s what we paid him for, and he did it.”

What’s working

The running game, led by Cam Skattebo, got off to a strong start. He had 81 of the 170 yards the Giants gained on the ground (they only got credit for 165 because Dart lost 5 kneeling out the clock).

“It probably started with Skatt,” Harbaugh said on a video call with reporters Monday. “He was running really, really hard, really, really well. Set the tempo, brought the energy, juice. I thought his reads were really good. Then of course the blocking, so there was a lot of good blocks.”

The offensive line of four returning starters and No. 10 pick Francis “Sisi” Mauigoa played well, as did fullback Patrick Ricard.

What needs help

Defensive backs Dru Phillips and Greg Newsome combined for four pass interference penalties totaling 69 yards. The Cowboys got more first downs from penalties than they did running the ball.

Even if the Giants are not happy with all of the flags that were thrown, it's an area at which they can get better.

“Probably a couple of them were definitely justifiable and good calls,” Harbaugh said. “One or maybe two of them were a little bit more — very gray. You just look at each one, and you try to make the coaching points that you can per play. I mean, you can’t grab a guy. You can’t restrict a player from making the catch.”

Stock up

Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is not a starter on defense because he's behind Brian Burns and Abdul Carter on the depth chart. New coordinator Dennard Wilson got creative Sunday night by lining up Thibodeaux inside to challenge Dallas' interior offensive linemen.

More of that could be coming for Thibodeaux, who's in a contract year and adapting to a flexible role.

Stock down

Running back Tyrone Tracy lost a fumble and didn't get another carry. After a rough preseason that included missing a block that got Dart crushed and fumbling, Tracy could next lose his spot on the gameday active roster — if not his job entirely — with Najee Harris waiting to step in.

Injuries

Harbaugh said the Giants came out of the opener “fine” health-wise.

Key number

90% — The Giants' success rate on third down against the Cowboys, not counting Dart's final kneel-down. They converted at 40.18% last season.

Next steps

The Giants prepare for a Monday night visit to the Los Angeles Rams , who could be extra motivated after getting routed 27-7 by San Francisco in Australia. The Rams are 7-point favorites.

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