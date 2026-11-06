Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Jay Rockefeller, former West Virginia governor and US senator, dies at 89

A former governor and longtime senator has died at age 89; the political leader served West Virginia for five decades

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Jay Rockefeller, former West Virginia governor and US senator, dies at 89
Jay Rockefeller, former West Virginia governor and US senator, dies at 89

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jay Rockefeller, the last member of his family’s political dynasty — and the only Democrat — who served as West Virginia’s governor and later a longtime U.S. senator, has died. He was 89.

Rockefeller died Thursday night at his home in Washington, said Mary Stewart, vice president for external affairs at WETA, the public broadcasting station where Rockefeller’s wife, Sharon, serves as president and CEO.

Rockefeller came from one of the nation’s richest families to spend a half century in public service in one of the poorest states. He arrived in 1964 as a worker in an anti-poverty program, was elected governor a dozen years later and served two terms, then spent 30 years as a U.S. senator.

“I could not imagine a more rewarding career,” Rockefeller said upon his retirement in 2015.

LA NACION
News Services
Más leídas
  1. En San Telmo, una pulpería del 1700 combina comidas típicas y tesoros históricos
    1

    En San Telmo, una pulpería del 1700 combina comidas típicas y tesoros históricos

  2. La Argentina cambia de camiseta, pero no se saca la mochila
    2

    La Argentina cambia de camiseta, pero no se saca la mochila

  3. Otra vez, Edith Hermida decidió perjudicar a una de sus compañeras “por linda”
    3

    MasterChef Celebrity: otra vez, Edith Hermida decidió perjudicar a una de sus compañeras “por linda”

  4. Ueno, el banco que creció a la velocidad del poder que construyó Peña y que se derrumbó en un día
    4

    Ueno, el banco que creció a la velocidad del poder que construyó Peña y que se derrumbó en un día