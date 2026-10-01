Jayden Daniels shrugs off elbow fears as Commanders weigh Colts start in London

WATFORD, England (AP) — Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels said Thursday he has no concerns about re-injuring his left elbow and is “taking it day by day” on the possibility of starting against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Daniels, who dislocated his elbow in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys , said he didn't need immediate surgery and wanted to show leadership by returning to help his team.

“I love football, I play football. I get paid to play football. So I owe it to my teammates,” Daniels said after practice at the team's hotel outside London. “So I just feel like it’s me just being a leader ... to go out there and play and obviously protect myself and stuff like that, but I just love football, I have a passion for it.”

Daniels missed last Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Marcus Mariota threw three touchdown passes in the 33-31 win over the Super Bowl champions .

Head coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Daniels would get more reps as the week progressed and that by Friday “we’ll have a definite determination of where we’re at.”

For a second straight day, Daniels participated in practice while wearing a protective brace. The bulky portion of the brace extends from his biceps down to about the middle of his forearm — on his non-throwing arm. He was officially “limited” Wednesday.

Daniels did footwork and throwing drills with the other QBs, looking relaxed on Thursday.

Asked if he thinks he'll be ready by Sunday, Daniels smiled and said: “Just taking it day by day.”

Whether or not he gets cleared, Daniels said he'll be ready.

“It's day by day, but for sure got to mentally prepare myself to play,” he said.

What about big hits or awkward falls? “That's what the brace is for. If I had that concern, I would have got surgery,” he said.

Daniels said he would revisit the surgery option after the season.

QB situation is ‘fluid’

Before practice Thursday, offensive coordinator David Blough was asked if he's game-planning for Daniels or Mariota to start.

“It is certainly fluid, and we like Jaden’s progression," Blough said.

It’s the second elbow dislocation for Daniels, who missed most of the second half of last season with the same injury. Blough said there are “lessons learned” from last year's recovery, such as keeping Daniels' legs in shape and staying on a throwing program.

“We’re going to make sure, man, that he’s right, he’s comfortable, and that our process is good as we take it up to game time, and then all the way into, you know, as we just get him back on the field, we want him to feel like him,” Blough said.

As for settling on a starter, sooner “is certainly better,” the first-year OC said. But he added: "That’s our job to be able to have any contingencies, whether it’s at quarterback, whether it is at running back. Our job is to adapt and try to find a way in that week to win.”

The uncertainty might keep the Colts guessing this week, but ultimately Washington's play calling won't change much between Daniels and Mariota, according to Blough.

“Luckily both of those guys are great passers and also great runners, so we’re very fortunate to have a backup who kind of mirrors the skill set of a starter," he said. "And when you build it, you would love for it to be that way. So, I’ll just say, like, it’s fairly similar.”

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