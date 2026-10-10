Jets activate wide receiver Tim Patrick off injured reserve ahead of Browns game, AP source says

The New York Jets activated wide receiver Tim Patrick from the injured reserve list on Saturday ahead of their game against the Cleveland Browns , a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.

Patrick had been on IR since the start of the season with a groin injury and had to miss at least the first four games, per NFL rules. His 21-day practice window was opened on Wednesday and he was a full participant at practice this week. The Jets, looking to end a three-game skid, made the move to activate him in time to play against the Browns.

New York waived wide receiver Jamaal Pritchett to make room for Patrick on the active roster and elevated linebacker Jaden Keller from the practice squad, the person told the AP, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team didn't announce the moves.

The 32-year-old Patrick is expected to help a banged-up receiver corps that is missing Adonai Mitchell, who was ruled out Friday for a third straight game with a finger injury, and rookie Omar Cooper Jr., who is on IR with an ankle injury.

Patrick, who signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Jets in May, had 15 catches for 187 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games for Jacksonville last year. He spent his first four NFL seasons with Denver — where current Jets general manager Darren Mougey was a member of the Broncos' front office — after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Utah. Patrick played during the 2024 season in Detroit, where current Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was the defensive coordinator.

Patrick has 191 career catches for 2,590 yards and 18 touchdown catches in 87 games.

Pritchett made his NFL debut two weeks ago in Detroit, where he had a 27-yard kickoff return. He was active but didn't play last Sunday at Chicago. The speedy Pritchett signed with New York last offseason as an undrafted free agent out of South Alabama and spent most of the season on the practice squad.

Keller, an undrafted rookie out of Virginia Tech, was elevated from the practice squad last week and assisted on a special teams tackle in his NFL debut.

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