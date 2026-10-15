Jets' Frank Reich says Geno Smith ditched pass, checked to 'perfect play' on Braelon Allen's TD run

The New York Jets were trailing late against Cleveland last Sunday and facing third-and-9 in Browns territory.

Offensive coordinator Frank Reich called for a pass in that critical moment. But quarterback Geno Smith saw something in the defense.

So, Smith changed the play to a run, got the ball and handed it to Braelon Allen, who came around the left edge, blew past a tackle attempt and scooted into the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown that was the deciding score in the Jets' 17-12 victory .

“He checked to the perfect play,” Reich said Thursday. “And most of the time in the NFL, when you win games, it’s because key playmakers make — there’s two, three, four plays like that a game, and they come in all shapes and sizes. That’s elite instincts and execution by him and the offense.”

That includes Allen, the third-year running back who has started the past two games for an injured Breece Hall. Allen finished with a career-high 116 yards and the TD on 24 carries in the win over the Browns.

“Once I got past the first level, I knew it was over,” Allen said after the game. “When the play came in, I was really surprised because it was third-and-9. I wasn’t expecting to run the ball when he called it, but I was glad he did. It worked out obviously.”

Thanks in large part to Allen.

“I’m excited for Braelon,” Reich said. “We’ve said it from the start, we think we have the best one-two (running back) combination in the NFL.”

That's lofty praise, especially considering a few of the other duos around the league, including Atlanta's Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr., Chicago's D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, and the Los Angeles Rams' Kyren Williams and Blake Corum.

Hall is the Jets' clear No. 1 running back, a do-it-all playmaker who can change a game off a handoff or while catching a pass out of the backfield as a focal point of Reich's offense. But with Hall sidelined with a quadriceps injury that could keep him out against the Patriots in New England on Sunday, Allen has been able to step in and help keep the Jets moving.

“I think Braelon is an outstanding player,” Reich said. “Just physical, tough, smart — really smart — had the explosive runs. That was the big thing last week. The way we count it (with) metrics, we had four explosive runs in the game. I think that tied for the most in the year for us, and a lot of it was his running.”

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Allen is a different physical specimen from the faster Hall, who's 5-11 and 217 pounds. That has given the Jets a “Boom! Pow!” combination out of the backfield. But Reich sees much more.

“I think he’s stereotyped as that big bruiser inside, between the tackles,” Reich said of Allen. “I don’t see that at all. He’s got good feet. Sometimes you say this with your receivers, a taller receiver, a bigger receiver: He’s a big man with a little man’s feet, which means foot quickness. And I see Braelon like that. He’s a big man, but he’s got quick feet, he’s shifty, he’s got good acceleration and good speed.”

Allen was a fourth-round pick of the Jets out of Wisconsin in 2024. He showed some promise as a rookie, running for 334 yards and two scores on 92 carries, and also caught 19 passes. Allen's second season was cut short after just four games because of an MCL injury .

He worked his way back through the offseason and is a key contributor again for the Jets.

“Just leaning on my faith throughout this whole journey coming back from my knee and building myself back up to who I know I can be,” Allen said after the game. "Two, it's a testament to the team that we have. The guys up front are doing their jobs very well, making it pretty easy for me.

"My job is easy at the end of the day: Hit the hole hard and don’t get tackled.”

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