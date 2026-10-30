Jets sacks leader David Bailey doubtful vs. Raiders with a groin injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Jets rookie edge rusher David Bailey is doubtful to play against the Raiders on Sunday because of a groin injury, likely leaving New York's defense — called out this week by Las Vegas running back Ashton Jeanty — without their sacks leader.

Coach Aaron Glenn said Bailey wouldn't practice Friday, the third straight day he'll sit out, and will likely be a game-time decision. He wasn't on the field during the warmup period at the start of practice that reporters are allowed to watch.

Bailey has been a bright spot for the Jets , who'll try to stop a two-game skid when they face the Raiders, who have dropped four in a row. The No. 2 overall pick in April joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher as the only players since 2000 to have at least 5 1/2 sacks and 35 tackles in their first seven NFL games.

It's a big blow to a defense that will also be without two other starters, with defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat (knee) and edge rusher Joseph Ossai (ankle) also ruled out by Glenn.

The coach followed his players in shrugging off comments by Jeanty, who was critical Wednesday of New York’s defense by saying it has “a couple guys out there that don’t really want to tackle.”

“Well, we’ve got to play on Sunday,” Glenn said. “So, that’s the reaction.”

Jeanty, averaging just 3.1 yards per carry in his second season for Las Vegas’ 31st-ranked ground game, said he thought the Raiders could get their rushing offense in gear this weekend.

Linebacker Demario Davis said it’s purely “bulletin board material” and he’s focused on what happens on the field. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick echoed those comments, saying he gets no added motivation from it.

“Listen, this is the NFL and I get that everybody’s motivated by certain things,” Glenn said. “But I mean, your true motivation is each week you get a chance to play. I think that’s about it. But words are always said between the players and that’s just what it is. So our guys will be ready to play.”

With Bailey appearing to be out, preseason standout Nate Lynn will likely see more snaps in New York's pass-rushing rotation, along with Kingsley Enagbare and Will McDonald.

“He's going to have to play more and he's going to play well, he will,” Glenn said of Lynn.

Sweat, the Jets' top run-stuffing force on the defensive line, was injured late in the second quarter last Sunday in New York's 28-25 loss to Miami . The Jets rank 24th in the league against the run, giving up 127.7 yards per game.

“Losing any key player of that magnitude ... it's always a huge deal for us,” Glenn said. “But the thing is, we've got guys behind him that are going to to come in and do a good job for us.”

Rookie Darrell Jackson Jr., a fourth-round pick out of Florida State, is likely to see increased playing time in Sweat's absence. Veteran Jack Heflin could also see more snaps.

Ossai has already missed two games with an ankle issue, and Glenn said he and Sweat will be evaluated on a weekly basis.

Running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) and left guard Dylan Parham (knee) will be listed as questionable for the game and were expected to be limited participants in practice Friday. Hall and Parham have both missed the last four games.

Braelon Allen, who has filled in nicely for Hall as the top option out of the backfield, is a full go after being limited Wednesday with an ankle ailment.

Backup offensive lineman Max Mitchell will miss a second game in a row while he remains in concussion protocol.

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